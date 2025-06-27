Gautam Gambhir in firing line for handling of Jasprit Bumrah for England Tests: 'Why was it not kept a secret?'

Before the Test series against England even began, it was known that pacer Jasprit Bumrah would be playing just three matches in the five-Test series due to his workload management. However, with the ace speedster performing exceptionally well in the first innings of the Headingley Test, where he took five wickets, there were calls for Bumrah to play all five Tests, which would give India the best chance of winning the series. However, after the loss in Leeds, India head coach Gautam Gambhir confirmed there would be no change in plans and the 31-year-old would indeed play just three Tests. India head coach Gautam Gambhir questioned over ‘lack of secrecy’ surrounding Jasprit Bumrah(HT_PRINT)

Former India opening batter Aakash Chopra has now questioned the Indian head coach over the “lack of secrecy” surrounding Bumrah, asking why there was a need to let the opposition know about their plans, as one could have kept Ben Stokes and co guessing about the pacer's availability.

Bumrah was the pick of the Indian bowlers in the first innings of the Headingley Test as he returned with five wickets, helping the visitors gain a six-run lead. However, he went wicketless in the second innings, and this was the main reason behind India letting England chase down 371 to gain a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

“Bumrah said he will play three matches only, and I am thinking whether it was required to publicise it. Why was it not kept a secret? We don't announce our team as well. So why was it necessary to reiterate it repeatedly before the start of the tour that he would play three matches only? Let them guess. You play whichever Tests you wish,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

“You have played one, and you know you can play only two of the remaining four matches, which is not a good thing. If you play the second as well, you will play one of three. So, suddenly, the opposition gets into a great frame of mind that Bumrah, your biggest strength, is also not there. You can prepare pitches accordingly,” he added.

Bumrah might miss the second Test at Edgbaston

According to a report in the Indian Express, Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss the second Test against England in Edgbaston as the team management looks to manage his workload. The pacer is expected to be back in action for the third Test at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

However, if Bumrah indeed misses the second Test, the visitors risk going 0-2 down, as Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna's performance left much to be desired in Headingley.

Chopra reckons there is a dire need to create a crop of fast bowlers as uncertainty looms large over both Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

"The next generation of Indian fast bowlers will have to be prepared. It's a serious issue. There were two important pillars of India's good performance away from home. One was batters starting to score runs, but it doesn't work out with that, as you need to pick up 20 wickets. So Mohammad Shami and Mohammed Siraj were outstanding with Jasprit Bumrah," said Chopra.

“I also remember Ishant Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Lord's Test. When there are doubts about Bumrah's availability, who will take the responsibility going forward, because Mohammad Shami, I think that story is not over, but it is close to an ending. Mohammed Siraj is good, but he hasn't reached the rank of Bumrah or Shami,” he added.