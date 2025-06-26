Jasprit Bumrah set to skip 2nd Test despite week-long gap, 44-over stretch raises red flag on workload concerns: Report

Team India’s ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah is likely to be rested for the second Test against England, scheduled to begin on July 2 at Edgbaston, as part of a pre-planned workload management strategy, according to a report from the Indian Express. Bumrah, who returned to red-ball cricket only recently after a prolonged back injury layoff, bowled 24.4 overs in the first innings in Leeds and produced a brilliant five-wicket haul, his 14th in Tests, despite being let down repeatedly by his teammates on the field. India's Jasprit Bumrah prepares to bowl on day five of the first cricket test match between England and India at Headingley(AP)

India ended up losing the Headingley Test by five wickets, largely due to substandard fielding and misfiring support from the bowling unit. Bumrah's control and threat stood out, especially as the rest of the pace attack, comprising Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, and Shardul Thakur, lacked consistency and potency.

In total, Bumrah saw three catches dropped off his bowling in the first innings alone, with opener Harry Brook being reprieved three times before eventually falling for 99.

Despite the loss, India are set to proceed with caution when it comes to Bumrah’s fitness. Head coach Gautam Gambhir had confirmed before the series that Bumrah won’t play all five matches and would be rotated.

“If we leave out Bumrah and Siraj, there is not much experience in the line-up but we need to back them as they have got talent,” Gambhir had said after the defeat in Leeds.

“This pace attack comprises of one bowler who has played four Tests, another who has played two, and one who hasn’t played a Test.”

Bumrah's absence increases headache

With the third Test at the iconic Lord's scheduled only four days after the second ends, the team management is looking to preserve Bumrah for the longer stretch of the series. However, his absence will leave a significant void in an already struggling bowling group.

Siraj, who had a quiet game in Leeds, is likely to lead the attack. India may be forced to recall Arshdeep Singh or consider including a spinner in Kuldeep Yadav.

Bumrah’s potential absence may also put additional pressure on captain Shubman Gill, whose bowling changes and field settings were scrutinised in the opening Test. With India trailing 0-1 in the five-match series, the spotlight is now firmly on how the visitors regroup.