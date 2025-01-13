Gambhir wants Yashasvi Jaiswal as next India captain after Rohit Sharma, at loggerheads with Ajit Agarkar-led selectors

One of the many topics discussed during the recent BCCI review meeting in Mumbai was the future Indian captain in Test and ODI cricket. Rohit Sharma, despite his captaincy coming under scrutiny in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy series amid a meagre return to the bat, reportedly told the selectors that he would remain the captain until the board appoints his successor. However, a fresh report in Dainik Jagran revealed that coach Gautam Gambhir and the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee identified Rohit's captaincy replacement, but found themselves at loggerheads. Who will replace Rohit Sharma as next India captain?

On Sunday, the national daily reported that Rohit threw the ball in BCCI's court after telling the selectors that 'he will remain the captain' until the board picks the next skipper in Tests and ODIs. The 37-year-old, whose form left selectors worried, further added that he will fully support his successor. It was then decided that Rohit will remain the captain in ODIs for the Champions Trophy, with the selectors to decide on the future after the end of the tournament.

On Monday, a fresh report from Dainik Jagran said that amid the discussion on the possibility of Jasprit Bumrah taking over the reins from Rohit being assessed during the review meeting, the need for a strong vice-captain was also discussed in a bid to manage the fast bowler's workload management. However, while the selectors Rishabh Pant to become the next captain in Test cricket, Gambhir backed Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Notably, Pant, who led the Delhi team in domestic cricket, captained the Indian team in the June 2022 home T20I series against South Africa, after the designated skipper KL Rahul was ruled out of the contest due to an injury.

Suryakumar Yadav as ODI captain?

Suryakumar was appointed as India's T20I skipper in July last year after Rohit retired from the format following the end of the T20 World Cup campaign. However, the right-hander's possibility of taking over the role in ODI cricket after the Champions Trophy was crushed, given that he has yet to cement his place in the ODI format.

With India unlikely to take the route of having three captains for three different formats, the report added that Bumrah is likely to lead the Test and ODI team, under the condition that the selectors picks a "strong vice-captain who can lead when Bumrah takes rest, as it happens in Australia with Pat Cummins."