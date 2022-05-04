Watch: Glenn Maxwell's reaction to Virat Kohli's six at RCB nets is pure gold, video goes viral ahead of CSK match

Glenn Maxwell decided to see what it is like to see the stars of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings sweat it out in the nets ahead of their match against each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In a video tweeted by RCB, Maxwell can be seen cheering when team mate Virat Kohli hits a lofted shot.

Maxwell said that fans better be careful when they are in the stands while RCB are batting because the ball will come to them quite a few times.

ALSO READ | 'Prof.' Ashwin plays chess with Yashasvi Jaiwsal, India's chess federation reacts | More IPL News

“It was good, dangerous. Four nets, now that Chennai are here. Just keep your concentration. If you are in the stands and RCB are batting, stay switched on because the ball is coming your way,” said Maxwell.

We had a special RCB fan in the stands during yesterday’s practice session. 😉😄



Here’s a message from him to all the fans heading to the stadium to watch RCB play. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #Mission2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB #RCBvCSK pic.twitter.com/Gji7i7pXKK — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 4, 2022

While Maxwell showed belief in his team's batting lineup, RCB's biggest issue has been their top order batting lineup.

In 10 games that RCB has played so far, only six half-centuries have been recorded and out of them two belongs to skipper Faf du Plessis, which is a testimony to below-par batting show in the tourney.

RCB seem to have lost a bit of momentum with three back-to-back defeats primarily due to shoddy batting shows.

They have been all-out for season's lowest score --68 -- and have also failed to chase a modest target of 145 in another game.

Even in their last game versus Gujarat Titans, Kohli's 58 off 53 balls was one of the reasons that RCB failed to score more than 170, which was below-par on a good batting track.

In Kohli (186 runs in 10 games) and Du Plessis (278 from 9 games), RCB have one of the most potent of opening pairs but it hasn't really translated into big performances.

In case of Kohli, his form of late has been so bad that one can't really blame him for taking his time to score runs.

However, nearly nine of the 20 overs consumed for 58 runs will never be considered as a performance that can help the team.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON