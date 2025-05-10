Goa move off for Yashasvi Jaiswal, wishes to play for Mumbai

Mumbai: India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has had a change of heart just days after announcing his decision to play domestic cricket for Goa. He has now, instead, expressed his desire to continue playing domestic cricket for Mumbai. Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal. (PTI)

A month after seeking a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to switch to Goa, the dashing left-handed batter has written an email to MCA expressing his availability for the Mumbai team.

“I, the undersigned, would request your goodself to consider my request in withdrawing my NOC given to me as I had some family plans in shifting to Goa which for now has been curtailed. So, I sincerely request MCA to allow me to play for Mumbai this season! I have not submitted the NOC to BCCI nor to Goa Cricket Association!” Jaiswal wrote.

Being a local player, senior officials of the MCA have no issues with Jaiswal’s desire to return. A final call, however, will be taken in the Apex Council meeting to be held next week.

Usually, a player who returns to Mumbai has to serve a cooling-off period but the rule doesn’t apply to Jaiswal since he has not played for Goa yet.

Although not part of the agenda, the subject of cooling-off period was also discussed in MCA’s recent Annual General Meeting.

Jaiswal missed out on being part of the T20 Mumbai League by a couple of days, with the league’s player auction being held on Wednesday.

He would likely have been one of the icon players — in the company of the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane. It remains to be seen if he will be eligible to be picked as a replacement player by any team.

“He didn’t register for the auction. Any decision will be taken by the Governing Council,” said an MCA official.

While the Goa Ranji Trophy team has done well to gain promotion from Plate Division to the Elite, Mumbai offers a bigger platform to compete. It is believed that some stalwarts of Indian cricket have made Jaiswal understand the difference.

Shamba Desai, secretary of the Goa Cricket Association, said due to the packed international calendar, Jaiswal would not be available for the domestic season. It therefore wouldn’t serve their team’s cause of having him as a professional player.

“We can take only three professional players and looking at his international calendar, it is packed. There’s no issue (about the NOC),” said Desai.

Jaiswal had moved from Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi to Mumbai at the age of 11 and started learning his cricket at Azad Maidan while living in tents on the maidan with groundsmen.

He rose through the ranks to make his debut across formats for India over the last couple of years, and has the potential to become one of the best batters of his generation.