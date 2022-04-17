GT vs CSK Live Score IPL 2022: Gaikwad's form a concern for Chennai as Jadeja's men face Pandya's high-flying Gujarat

IPL 2022 Live Score, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings: Hardik Pandya's GT have been in excellent form in their maiden season of IPL so far. The Titans are at the top of the table with four wins in five games and they will face CSK in a bid to further solidify their position at the top of the table. After four successive defeats, Ravindra Jadeja's Super Kings registered their first defeat in their last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, defeating the side by 23 runs. CSK have the second-worst Net Run Rate (NRR) in the season so far and they received a big setback earlier this week when Deepak Chahar was officially ruled out of the season. However, CSK will equal Delhi Capitals in the points tally with a win tonight as Jadeja's men eye a recovery in the season.

