GT vs CSK Live Score IPL 2022: Gaikwad's form a concern for Chennai as Jadeja's men face Pandya's high-flying Gujarat
- IPL 2022 Live Score, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings: Hardik Pandya's GT will be aiming to continue on their strong run when they face Ravindra Jadeja-led CSK. Get GT vs CSK Live Updates here.
IPL 2022 Live Score, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings: Hardik Pandya's GT have been in excellent form in their maiden season of IPL so far. The Titans are at the top of the table with four wins in five games and they will face CSK in a bid to further solidify their position at the top of the table. After four successive defeats, Ravindra Jadeja's Super Kings registered their first defeat in their last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, defeating the side by 23 runs. CSK have the second-worst Net Run Rate (NRR) in the season so far and they received a big setback earlier this week when Deepak Chahar was officially ruled out of the season. However, CSK will equal Delhi Capitals in the points tally with a win tonight as Jadeja's men eye a recovery in the season.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Apr 17, 2022 05:17 PM IST
Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Live IPL Match Today
Matthew Wade's struggles will be a cause of worry for the Titans. With an average of merely 13.60, Wade has scored only 68 runs in five innings so far. Time for a change?
-
Apr 17, 2022 05:15 PM IST
GT vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans squad
Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal, Wriddhiman Saha, Pradeep Sangwan, Varun Aaron, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Alzarri Joseph, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Sai Sudharsan, Noor Ahmad
-
Apr 17, 2022 05:12 PM IST
GT vs CSK IPL 2022 Live Updates: Chennai Super Kings squad
Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Adam Milne, Dwaine Pretorius, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma
-
Apr 17, 2022 05:09 PM IST
GT vs CSK Live Updates, IPL 2022: Gaikwad's struggles
Ruturaj Gaikwad has scored only 35 runs in five matches for the Chennai Super Kings so far. With the highest score of 17, there would be significant pressure on the Indian youngster to make a mark in the upcoming game against the Titans.
-
Apr 17, 2022 05:07 PM IST
GT vs CSK Live Cricket Score IPL 2022: Uthappa at the top
Uthappa boasts of the second-highest strike rate for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022 so far.
He has scored 194 runs in five innings with the rate of 163.02! In the 119 balls he has faced, 29 have been boundaries (17 fours, 12 sixes).
-
Apr 17, 2022 05:04 PM IST
GT vs CSK Live IPL Match Today: Uthappa key for CSK
With Ruturaj Gaikwad out of form, Robin Uthappa has stepped up brilliantly for the Super Kings so far. He slammed an important 88 off 50 deliveries, forging a brilliant 165-run stand with Shivam Dube.
-
Apr 17, 2022 05:00 PM IST
IPL 2022 Score, GT vs CSK: Lockie Ferguson strong for GT
With eight wickets in five matches, Lockie Ferguson has led the Gujarat Titans pace attack brilliantly so far. With a decent economy rate of 7.70, Ferguson needs three more wickets to break into the top-5 in Purple Cap list.
-
Apr 17, 2022 04:57 PM IST
GT vs CSK Live Updates, IPL 2022: The race for Orange Cap
Hardik Pandya is currently third in the list of top run-scorers in the tournament (228 in five games) and is 45 runs away from going past Buttler to don the Orange Cap again.
-
Apr 17, 2022 04:54 PM IST
GT vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2022: Hardik the finisher back in business?
He may be batting at number four for the Titans, but Pandya has remained unbeaten twice in five innings for the side so far. In fact, in the previous game, Pandya scored an unbeaten 86 as the side put a strong score of 192/4 in 20 overs.
Pandya has scored at a strike rate of 136.52 so far in this season.
-
Apr 17, 2022 04:51 PM IST
IPL Live Updates, GT vs CSK: Hardik's return to run-scoring
Hardik Pandya's consistent performances would be a sight to behold for all Indian fans. For a short while, Pandya wore the Orange Cap on his head when he went past Jos Buttler in the list of highest run-scorers for the season in the side's previous game against RR.
Pandya has scored 226 runs, and has taken four wickets in five games at a decent economy rate of 7.56.
-
Apr 17, 2022 04:47 PM IST
IPL Live Score, GT vs CSK: Shubman Gill's stellar form
The young Indian opener has been brilliant for the Titans so far. Gill has scored 200 runs in five matches at a superb strike-rate of 152.67 so far.
Gill played a match-winning 96-run knock against the Punjab Kings during the side's third game of the season, helping the GT clinch a hat-trick of wins.
-
Apr 17, 2022 04:44 PM IST
GT vs CSK Live Cricket Score, IPL 2022: ‘Bromance’
Ahead of the game between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, GT skipper Hardik Pandya shared a heartwarming picture with MS Dhoni, the former CSK and Indian captain.
-
Apr 17, 2022 04:41 PM IST
GT vs CSK Live Updates, IPL 2022: What CSK CEO said on Chahar's unavailability
Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanath said that he has given the team management freedom to pick a replacement, but added, "We do not find an Indian bowler of Deepak's caliber."
-
Apr 17, 2022 04:38 PM IST
GT vs CSK IPL 2022 Live Updates: Setback for CSK
CSK's INR 14 crore buy Deepak Chahar was officially ruled out of the season due to injury earlier this week. Chahar, who had been one of the key players for CSK over the past few years, was bought back by the franchise in the mega auction earlier this year.
-
Apr 17, 2022 04:35 PM IST
GT vs CSK IPL 2022 Live Match Today: CSK look to bank on momentum
It had been a disappointing start for the Chennai Super Kings under their new captain Ravindra Jadeja; the side lost four successive games before finally opening its account in the season against RCB last week.
Their performance with the bat must give the CSK a much-needed boost, as the side posted a mammoth total of 216/4 before restricting RCB to 193/9.
-
Apr 17, 2022 04:32 PM IST
GT vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2022: Titans on a roll!
With four wins in five matches, Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans are off to a dream start in their maiden season in the Indian Premier League.
GT's only loss came in their fourth game of the edition against Sunrisers Hyderabad, but the side made an excellent comeback in their last match when they outclassed the Rajasthan Roylas by 37 runs.
-
Apr 17, 2022 04:30 PM IST
GT vs CSK Live Updates, IPL 2022: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings (GT vs CSK), Match 29 of IPL 2022! While the Gujarat Titans will be aiming to continue on their strong run in the season, the Chennai Super Kings eye a recovery in the edition, having secured their first win of the edition in their last game against Bangalore.
