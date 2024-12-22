'Guys who are unfit, carrying bit extra...': Ex-MI teammate backs Cullinan's fiery 'overweight' dig at Rohit Sharma

Former South Africa batter Daryll Cullinan recently made some shocking comments against India captain Rohit Sharma, saying the 37-year-old is "overweight" and a "flat track bully." While commenting on Rohit Sharma's recent struggles in Test cricket, Cullinan went on to say that the Indian batter is a liability to the entire team and that his fitness is nowhere close to that of an international cricketer. Former South Africa batter Herschelle Gibbs gives his opinion on Daryl Cullinan's remark about Rohit Sharma's fitness. AP/PTI(AP12_16_2024_000139B)(AP)

Former South Africa opening batter Herschelle Gibbs, who was once famously called "childhood hero" by Virat Kohli during the 2008 U-19 World Cup, has reacted to Daryll Cullinan's comments on Rohit.

Gibbs said that everything is visible on TV and doesn't need to mention any names. For the unversed, Rohit and Gibbs were teammates at Mumbai Indians during IPL 2013.

"I don't need to mention any names. You can see everything on TV. Those guys that are unfit and carrying a little bit extra, I mean, the whole world is there to see," Gibba told InsideSport.

"I think it's up to the individual. I was only a batter. Rohit doesn't bowl. It's up to the individual for me with regards to how much they want to contribute, not only in their own specific skill. If you're a bowler or a batter, your duty is still to be fit and to try and make a contribution in the field. I don't need to mention any names. You can see everything on TV," he added.

Gibbs also said that it is up to the individual to decide how he wants to contribute to the team's cause.

Rohit Sharma has been battling poor form in the longest format and is struggling for runs. In the two Tests he has played against Australia in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the Indian captain has managed just 19 runs.

Rohit had earlier missed the series opener against Australia in Perth. Under Rohit, India have lost their last five Tests - three at home against New Zealand and two against Australia.

Earlier, while speaking about Rohit, Daryll Cullinan told InsideSport, "Rohit's overweight. He is not a long-term cricketer anymore. What I'm saying is that the hard grind of Test cricket – 4-5 Test matches – Rohit's not in good physical condition."