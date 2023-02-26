'Harmanpreet Kaur can say all she likes that it was so unlucky...': Alyssa Healy's brutal dig at India captain

India know what it takes to defeat Australia. In the last three years, they have secured just one win in T20Is against them, via Super Over. Earlier this week, at Cape Town, India were on verge of pulling of another, against the defending champions at the Women's T20 World Cup semi-final. But all crashed in a moment of misfortune as India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's bat got stuck in the wicket while completing a single. India lost the momentum as Aussies secured a five-run win. While Harmanpreet called the moment "unlucky", Australia's Alyssa Healy took a brutal dig at the India captain.

After sweeping the delivery from Georgia Wareham, through the gap between square-leg and deep mid-wicket, Harmanpreet completed a single and then looked for another. Beth Mooney saved the boundary and threw the ball in time towards wicketkeeper Healy, who admitted that she usually avoids taking off the bails. But in that instance she did and Harmanpreet, who had almost comfortably completed the run, got her bat stuck in the wicket, to fall short of the run by inches.

It wasn't a loud appeal from Australia, but the replays sided with them, handing them a prized wicket of the Indian skipper who had just scored her half-century.

“It’s kind of funny actually. Belinda Clarke messaged me and said, well done for taking the bails. And it’s quite an interesting one because I actually don’t take the bails a lot in that sort of scenario. I think it’s a waste of time and I’ve got to put them back on,” Healy told ABC sport ahead of Australia's final against host nation South Africa.

“So, it’s annoying. But for some reason, I felt the need to take the bails off and it was like a bizarre moment where I looked at the umpire and said, I think that’s out. And I think Shooter at point was like. I also think that it’s out,” she added.

Healy then took a dig at Harmanpreet's "can’t be unluckier than this" comment as she questioned her efforts during that single.

“So, just a bizarre play. Harmanpreet can say all she likes that it was so unlucky. At the end of the day, she cruised back and probably could’ve been passed the crease, an extra two meters if she genuinely put in the effort. So, we’ll take it,” Healy added.

