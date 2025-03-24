Mumbai [India], : Former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu lauded Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Ishan Kishan for his exceptional batting performance against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League 2025 on Sunday. "He 'absolutely' decimated the opposition": Navjot Singh Sidhu lauds Ishan Kishan's unbeaten century

Kishan scored a century at a strike rate of 225.53. The left-hander played an unbeaten knock of 106 runs off just 47 balls, hitting 11 boundaries and six maximums. The 26-year-old was awarded the Player of the Match for his brilliant performance.

"It was a blitzkrieg! He absolutely decimated the opposition pummelling them into submission. The greatest asset a batsman can have in T20 cricket is the ability to instil fear in the opposition. That's what Sachin and Sehwag did. Somewhere down the line, Dhoni does it too. When a batter dominates like that, the opposition is left helpless, just watching. Ishan Kishan's brilliance lies in how early he meets the ball, combined with his magical wrists. If you observe players like Virat Kohli, you'll notice how the bottom hand plays a crucial role," Navjot Singh Sidhu said while speaking on Jio Hostar.

"Great players always have that fluid motion. Virat's bottom hand comes into play from a different angle, and Kishan has mastered that technique, too, including the scoop shot. But what makes Ishan Kishan truly special isn't just his skill it's his attitude. The energy he exudes, his body language, and his confidence make all the difference. His attitude is electrifying and intimidates the opposition. He brings that 'I'm coming for you' approach, and that, to me, is truly special. I was deeply disappointed to see him injured after the game. I just hope he recovers quickly, sees the invisible, and conquers the impossible. I hope he stays strong and continues to shine in this tournament," Navjot Singh Sidhu added.

In 193 T20Is, Kishan has made 5,022 runs in 193 matches and 185 innings, with four centuries, 28 fifties, and the best score of 113*. His runs have come at an average of 29.02 and a strike rate above 134.

Match Summary: SRH were put to bat first after RR opted to field. A 45-run stand between Abhishek and Travis Head set the stage for a strong innings. An 85-run partnership between Head and Kishan further accelerated the run rate. Contributions from Nitish Kumar Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen provided valuable support to Kishan, who remained unbeaten on 106* off 47 balls.

Tushar Deshpande was the top bowler for RR, while Maheesh Theekshana claimed two wickets for 52 runs. Jofra Archer had a forgettable outing, conceding 76 runs in four overs the most expensive spell in IPL history.

During the run chase, RR faltered early at 24/2, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Riyan Parag dismissed for single-digit scores. However, a fighting 111-run partnership between Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel kept RR in the contest.

Shimron Hetmyer and Shubham Dubey put together an 80-run stand, but the target proved too big, and RR finished at 242/6, losing the game by 44 runs.

Harshal Patel and Simarjeet Singh were the pick of the bowlers for SRH, while Mohammed Shami claimed one wicket.

