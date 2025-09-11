‘He has better numbers than Jasprit Bumrah’: Ex-India player urges Suryakumar, Gambhir to drop star pacer for…

India's 2025 Asia Cup opener on Wednesday gave fans a good idea about Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav's preferred playing XI. Both batters and bowlers barely had to do anything as India sealed a nine-wicket win. The first innings saw Indian bowlers dismantle UAE with ease, as they could only reach 57/1 in 13.1 overs. India opted to go with three spinners in Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav. Meanwhile, Bumrah was the only specialist fast bowler picked, and Hardik Pandya being included as the second pacer. India's Jasprit Bumrah reacts during the Asia Cup 2025 match vs United Arab Emirates.(AFP)

In response to UAE's first innings total, India eased to 60/1 in 4.3 overs, as Abhishek Sharma slammed 30 off 16 balls, including two fours and three sixes.

Aakash Chopra calls for India player's selection in Asia Cup playing XI

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, ex-India cricketer Aakash Chopra felt that Arshdeep Singh also deserves to be in the playing XI and had a bold message for Gambhir and Co.

"I think it has a Champions Trophy hangover in this playing XI, that was March, that was dusty, I have never seen that square as dry as I saw in March in Dubai. But, this is September, but they have gone with the same tactic, albeit in a different format. Is that actually the way India are going to plan? You have to pick your best team," he said.

"Arshdeep Singh. 99 wickets, Arshdeep Singh has got more wickets, better numbers than Jasprit Bumrah in T20s for India," he added.

Justifying the playing XI selection, skipper Suryakumar explained Arshdeep's absence after the match. He said that as the pitch was on the slower side, India decided to go with three spinners.

The Asia Cup is being played in T20I format and Arshdeep is also India's highest wicket-taker in T20Is, with 99 dismissals in only 63 matches. He will be extremely disappointed if he doesn't get a chance as he warmed the bench at the 2025 Champions Trophy and the recent England Test series.