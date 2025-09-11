'Kuldeep Yadav may not play next game after taking 3 wickets': Gautam Gambhir gets indirect bashing from Manjrekar

Kuldeep Yadav led a truly destructive showing by India in Dubai to kick off their Asia Cup campaign, registering a record-breaking win by chasing down 57 inside only 4.3 overs against the UAE. It was Indian domination from the word go, as Jasprit Bumrah’s perfect toe-crushing yorker got things going – but it was the ninth over bowled by Kuldeep that saw the left-arm leg-spinner take three wickets, crushing the UAE resistance and ensuring he finished with figures of 4/7 to win player of the match honours. India's Kuldeep Yadav bowls during the team's opener vs UAE.(AFP)

Having returned to the team after spending the summer warming the bench for all five of India’s Test matches in England, it was an immediate impact from a player who has been itching for the ability to show off his skills on the international stage again.

Kuldeep’s sensational performance earned him plaudits, but it also brought with it a warning shot: he has often found himself in and out of the team, and Sanjay Manjrekar took to his social media account to let it be known that he doesn’t necessarily agree with how Kuldeep’s participation and inclusion have been handled.

Writing on his X account, Manjrekar said: “Kuldeep has 3 in one over. May not play the next game now,” adding a cheeky emoji as well just to ensure that the comment was taken in spirit.

Kuldeep heads dangerous spin trio for India

Kuldeep was a central part of India’s wins in both the T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy, having many argue that he should have been a part of the Test summer for the team, particularly as Gautam Gambhir struggled to find results. However, the leggie has the misfortune of being a pure spinner in a country that has a host of spin bowlers who can also offer something with the bat, has struggled to outdo the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and recently Washington Sundar to earn a spot in the Test team.

Nevertheless, this was the sort of performance that will all but nail down Kuldeep’s slot in the remainder of this tournament, with Gambhir seemingly favouring a spin-heavy lineup and the leggie looking in excellent rhythm. With India coasting in their group, the hope will be that he only gets better before the crucial matches arrive.