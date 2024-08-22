'He seems to have...': Jasprit Bumrah's sensational run of form leaves Tim Southee gushing

The Indian cricket team is enjoying a rare break from their busy calendar, with their next assignment starting only on September 19. Most of the regulars in the team, however, are active in various capacities before that though in domestic cricket, with a few exceptions. Among those who aren't playing any cricket matches at all is fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. Jasprit Bumrah has been the standout bowler in almost every match since making his comeback from injury last year. (ANI)

While the absence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from the upcoming Duleep Trophy has raised eyebrows, there has been almost unanimous agreement on the need for Bumrah to get as much as rest as needed so that he is ready to go in India's five-match Test series in Australia later this year. Bumrah's last match was India's T20 World Cup final against South Africa on June 29 and he is expected to return to action when they host New Zealand for a three-match Test series starting October 16.

New Zealand captain Tim Southee is well aware of the danger that Bumrah poses. He hailed Bumrah for the form he has hit despite having to recover from a long-term back injury. "To be able to firstly bounce back from the major injury and come back, he's even better than what he was beforehand. Throw in on top of that, having to juggle multiple formats, can be difficult at times as well," Southee said on the sidelines of the Ceat Cricket Rating Award on Wednesday.

“He seems to have been able to do that with ease as well. He's probably more experienced, understands his game a bit more. He probably had that time where he was injured to come back and be recharged, refreshed.”

A great version of Bumrah across formats

Bumrah had been out for a majority of last year and towards the end of 2022 due to a back injury that required surgery. However, he has been the standout bowler in almost every game he has played since making his comeback in August 2023, regardless of the format.

"We are just seeing a great version (of Bumrah) across all three formats. He's brilliant across all three at the moment. I don't think there's anyone better than him, he is tremendous across all three (formats)," said Southee.