Herschelle Gibbs doesn't hold back, goes after Dewald Brevis for repeated failures: ‘What coaches are saying to him?’

Former South Africa opening batter Herschelle Gibbs minced no words as he tore into Pretoria Capitals' Dewald Brevis over repeated failures in the ongoing SA20 2025-26 edition. It is worth mentioning that the right-handed explosive batter failed to get going against Sunrisers Eastern Cape, scoring just 12 runs, and this led to the Pretoria Capitals losing their second game in a row. The young batter lasted just five balls in the middle, and his short stay included one four and one six. Gibbs minced no words as he tore into Dewald Brevis(AP)

However, Gibbs wasn't pleased with the game awareness displayed by Brevis, who gave his wicket away in a crucial juncture of the game. The 22-year-old also failed to get going in the Pretoria Capitals' season opener against Johannesburg Super Kings, returning with a score of just six.

Speaking about Brevis' dismissal against the SunRisers Eastern Cape, the batter gave away his wicket off the bowling of Lewis Gregory. The medium pacer dished out a length delivery that angled in towards the off stump. Brevis went for a pull shot, but he only managed to drag it off the thick inside half of the bat, handing a simple catch to the fielder at mid-wicket.

In his social media post, Gibbs wondered about the kind of conversation the coaches are having with Brevis. He said that the youngster hasn't been showing any signs of game management despite playing so many T20S over the last few years.

"Would love to know what the coaches are saying to this Brevis boy, his not showing any signs of game management even though he’s played plenty t20s already," Gibbs wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Brevis most expensive buy in SA20

Earlier this year, Brevis etched his name in the history books, becoming the costliest player in the SA20. He was sold for a whopping R 16.5 million to Pretoria Capitals in the auction, which was conducted on September 9.

“We’re very happy, I think he's a very good player. Obviously, 16.5 million is the other side of the way of looking at it, but just in terms of quality on our pitch, our ground, Pretoria, I hope he does well," Pretoria Capitals head coach Sourav Ganguly had said at that time.

"He's a tremendous talent, his game has really gone forward in the last 1 and a half years as you saw against Australia in Australia recently,” he added.

Recently, Brevis also disappointed with the bat in the five-match T20I series against India, returning with scores of 22, 14, 2, and 31 in the four matches he played.

He is expected to be named in the Proteas' squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, which will be played in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.