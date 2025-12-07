Baby AB gets tutored by Virat Kohli: Dewald Brevis locked in as India legend breaks down finer details of the game

Virat Kohli and Dewald Brevis shared one of those quiet post-match scenes that tell you much about modern cricket as any scorecard. Moments after the third ODI, with players shaking hands and drifting towards the presentation stage, cameras picked up Kohli having a chat with Brevis for what looked like an impromptu batting clinic. Virat Kohli having a chat with Dewald Brevis.(@mufaddal_vohra/x.com)

In the clip doing the rounds on social media, Kohli looks animated, using his hands and body to demonstrate a movement that clearly resembles the pull shot. Brevis, a step away, listened with complete focus, nodding occasionally, eyes fixed on every gesture. There is no audio, but you do not need it; the exchange feels like an unplanned masterclass between two generations.

For Dewald Brevis, this is gold. He has grown up in an era where Kohli is not just a superstar but a template for intensity, fitness and white-ball run-scoring. To stand in the same outfield and get a personalised mini-lesson on picking up length or riding the bounce is the kind of education no academy fee can buy.

For Virat Kohli, it is another small reminder of how his role has evolved. He is still a giant presence with the bat, but increasingly, his legacy is also about what he passes on to teammates in the Indian dressing room and, occasionally, to rivals he clearly rates. The fact that he invests time in an opportunity for a young player, with the match already done, says plenty about how he views cricket’s wider ecosystem.

It also speaks to how franchise cricket and constant crossover have softened old boundaries. Brevis has shared dressing rooms with Indian stars in the IPL, watched Kohli from close quarters and tried to model his own hunger on similar lines. A mid-ground chat after an international is just a natural extension of that world.

One brief conversation will not define Brevis’ career. But somewhere in his memory bank, that little pull-shot lesson from Kohli will sit there, waiting to surface the next time a fast bowler bangs it in short.