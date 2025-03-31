New Delhi, Afghanistan and Punjab Kings all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai wants to replicate his remarkable ODI success in the T20 format and for that, he is working on his batting strike rate besides improving his pace as a fast bowler. I want to improve my strike rate in T20s, bowl consistently at 140kmph: Azmatullah Omarzai

The last 12 months have been rather memorable for the 25-year-old who was named ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year in January, the first one from his country to get that honour. He is also the top-ranked all-rounder in the ICC ODI rankings.

Omarzai had a dream game against England in the Champions Trophy as he led his team to another famous win over their fancied opponents with an all-round performance including a 31-ball 41 and a five-wicket haul.

For someone who considers himself as a batting all-rounder, bouncing out the likes of Jos Buttler was a big deal for Omarzai.

Considering his special feats in the 50-over game, the desire to excel in the shortest format comes across as natural. In the middle of his second IPL season, Omarzai wants to use the upcoming two months to become a better T20 player ahead of the World Cup in India and Sri Lanka next year.

"Yes, you are right when you say that ODI has been my best format thus far. In ODIs, you get more time to settle and you can play longer and take extra time in the middle.

"In T20s, you don't. So here , I have to improve my strike rate and work on long innings to do the best for my team," Omarzai, who played for Gujarat Titans last season, told PTI.

On the fast bowling front, he wants to consistently bowl in excess of 140kmph.

"International cricket is fast now. If you have 1-2 skills, others will read you. So, you have to learn and improve every time. I will also try to improve my line and length. I will work on my pace to reach 140 kmph. I want to play as a proper fast bowler with my team.

"The team should feel that they are playing as a proper fast bowler. I don't want to play as an all-rounder or a medium pacer. I want to work on my pace and especially on death bowling as that is an area Afghanistan have faced issues of late .

"I want to be at the top not just in one format but across formats and become the best player for Afghanistan," said Omarzai, who has featured in one Test, 39 ODIs and 47 T20s.

His returns in the shortest format are modest as he averages close to 57 with the bat in ODIs and has taken 38 wickets at an average of 30.16.

Looking to learn from Ponting and Shreyas

With Punjab Kings being on the road for their first two games, Omarzai has not got much to talk about batting with head coach Ricky Ponting. He has spent a bit of time with skipper Shreyas Iyer though, discussing batting against world class fast bowling.

"Last season, I talked about the game with Shubman Gill . This season, conversations with Shreyas have been good. He is a calm and cool person. I enjoy spending time with him.

"I asked him about how to play fast bowlers in the T20 format. He said 'we should use their pace'. 'The ball travels fast here, you will get runs. Don't try to play forcefully'.

"He has played a lot at international level. He has a good idea of how to play pace," said Omarzai.

On his maiden season with the franchise, he added: "The atmosphere is good, the coaches are great, the players have been welcoming. As the World Cup is here next year, it is crucial to get the IPL experience."

