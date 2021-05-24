‘It’s a fact I was highest wicket-taker in Ranji Trophy, nothing happened after that’: India pacer upset with ENG snub

Left-arm fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat has expressed disappointment over getting ignored by the selectors for the Test Series Down Under and the upcoming tour of England despite performing well in the domestic circuit.

Unadkat had a terrific outing in the Ranji 2019-20 season. The left-arm quick picked up 67 wickets from 10 matches at an average of 13.23. He not only finished as the highest wicket-taker of the tournament but also captained Saurashtra to title victory.

While speaking to Sportstar in an interview, Unadkat accepted that not getting selected in the Indian Test squad is disheartening but he would utilise that emotion to motivate himself

“I expect that (selection in India team) when I am at my peak now, when I have performed the way I have, I was hoping I’ll get the call somewhere down the line. The opportunities have become… one, they have reduced because of lesser tournaments, but that has resulted in them creating a bigger pool for every series. That way, it has become an opportunity in itself,” said Jaydev Unadkat.

“And not being selected in that sense has been disappointing for sure, but having said that, I’ve got to keep doing what I’ve been doing. I am not going to allow my prime to pass just like that. Now that I’ve not got that chance despite the kind of season I had, it’s up to me how to continue the same form and keep myself motivated. It’s a fact that I was the highest wicket-taker in Ranji Trophy. Nothing has really happened after that,” he added.

Speaking about the historic Test series Down Under, Unadkat said he was upset to not have got the call even after several players were ruled out due to injury. He felt that no domestic cricket due to the Covid-19 pandemic and his dissatisfactory show in IPL 2020 affected his chances of selection.

“Even during the Australia tour, with the amount of injuries that were happening, it became disappointing afterwards. To start with, maybe because I didn’t have a great IPL (2020) - and what they look for is the current form. It was T20 cricket in IPL but it was going to be red-ball cricket Down Under, but nowadays they look at current form more than the format. Since there wasn’t much cricket happening back then, there was no Ranji Trophy this season, that way to start with, I felt (exclusion from) Australia tour was fine because everyone was fit in the main squad. But later on, (looking at) those who got chances, I felt I deserved one,” said Unadkat.

“Now for the England tour, I was hoping for it. As simple as that. I have been honest in the past when I have said that the guys who are at the top are doing well so I have to wait for my chance. This time around, I have been honestly disappointed,” he added.