ICC drops a ‘banger’ as ‘Lord Bavuma’ steals the show in ‘lit’ WTC clip; Dale Steyn's reaction says it all

The International Cricket Council (ICC) turned up the style on Monday by dropping a slick social media clip of South Africa's celebratory visit to Lord’s, where they lifted their maiden World Test Championship (WTC) mace after defeating Australia last week. The video set the internet ablaze, leaving fans stunned by the post's flair and creativity. South Africa's Temba Bavuma with the ICC Test Championship Mace as the team circles the ground after winning the final(Action Images via Reuters)

The WTC final concluded on June 14 in London, with South Africa sealing a dominant five-wicket win. Aiden Markram struck a scintillating century in the final innings to finish the match inside four days.

A day after the historic victory, the South African team returned to Lord’s — this time for a post-match media shoot. Suited up and in high spirits, the players were seen singing the catchy 'Temba Bavuma' chant on their way to the ground. Spinner Keshav Maharaj admitted the win still hadn’t sunk in.

At the iconic venue, the team posed for a photoshoot. That’s when ICC spiced things up on their social media — posting a cinematic video from the shoot unlike anything seen before. Titled simply “Attitude,” the video showed the players in sunglasses, exuding swagger as the camera zoomed out dramatically.

Fans were mesmerised, and the best reaction came from none other than Dale Steyn, who commented “GOLD” on the post.

Dale Steyn's post on the ICC video

Bavuma wants South Africa to carry WTC momentum

WTC-winning captain Bavuma doesn't want South Africa's celebration to end in London as he aims to carry this momentum to T20 World Cup next year and eventually the 50-over World Cup at home a year after.

"I think it will be massive. I mean, that tournament, we are definitely setting our sights on doing special things in that tournament," Bavuma said as quoted by ICC after the Proteas ended 27-year-wait for their second ICC trophy after the Knockout title in 1998.

"There is still a way to go until then. Shukri (Conrad) obviously comes in now as the white-ball coach, so we will see what plans that he has, who his personnel will be. But yeah, hopefully this is the start of those trophies for the team," he added.