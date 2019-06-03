ICC World Cup 2019: England vs Pakistan - Big Player Battles

After thrashing South Africa, the hosts England are set to take on Pakistan for their second ICC World Cup clash in Nottingham on Monday. Whereas, Pakistan faced a humiliating seven-wicket defeat in their first match against West Indies and will aim to turn things around.

During their recent five-match ODI series, England won four matches after the first match got abandoned. But a thing worth mentioning is that Pakistan also showed a scintillating performance as in all the matches as three different batsmen scored a ton in three matches while in the last ODI, Sarfaraz Ahmed fell three runs short from scoring his century.

Out of four matches, Pakistan was able to cross the 300-mark thrice while they were three runs shy to touch the 300-mark in the last ODI. But their opponent has a ‘favourite’ tag on their shoulder and atop the ICC Men’s ODI team rankings. Therefore, it will be interesting to see whether their encounter will be any different from their recent ODI matches.

Here’s a look at the top five player battles to look out for in the match between England and Pakistan.

Joe Root vs Wahab Riaz

Joe Root has struggled against Wahab Riaz in ODIs. The Pakistan fast bowler has dismissed Root twice and has conceded just 59 runs off 74 balls against the batter. Root will have to work out a clear-cut plan to counter Riaz, otherwise he could fall to the pacer once again.

Ben Stokes vs Hasan Ali

Hasan Ali will fancy his chances against Ben Stokes since he has a good record against him. The speedster has dismissed the all-rounder four times in ODI cricket. However, Stokes hasn’t let the record affect his strike-rate against Ali. Stokes has scored 67 runs off 70 balls at a strike-rate of 95.7.

Eoin Morgan vs Mohammad Hafeez

Eoin Morgan and Mohammad Hafeez have had an interesting contest in ODIs so far. The England skipper has managed just 57 runs off 70 balls against Hafeez, but the Pakistan all-rounder hasn’t dismissed Morgan in the 50-over format. Morgan will be certainly hoping to improve his strike-rate against Hafeez.

Babar Azam vs Chris Woakes

Chris Woakes will be looking to take Babar Azam’s wicket yet again as the fast bowler has dismissed the Pakistan batsman twice in their 82-ball mini contest. However, Azam has batted at a decent strike-rate, scoring 81 runs off 82 deliveries against Woakes in ODIs. It will be interesting to see the approach chosen by Azam against Woakes on Monday.

Shoaib Malik vs Adil Rashid

Shoaib Malik has batted brilliantly against Adil Rashid in ODIs. The Pakistan batter has scored 63 runs off 65 balls, laced with three boundaries and one sixes. The English spinner has dismissed Malik once in the 50-over format, but he’ll certainly be looking to improve his record against Malik.

