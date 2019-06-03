ICC World Cup 2019: Shakib Al Hasan achieves rare feat against South Africa

Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan became the fastest to 5000 runs and 250 wickets in ODIs during the ICC World Cup match against South Africa on Sunday. The all-rounder scored 75 runs off 84 balls and picked up figures of 1/50 as he achieved the rare feat in 199 ODIs. Shakib is the fifth player to reach the milestone after Abdul Razzaq, Shahid Afridi, Jacques Kallis and Sanath Jayasuriya.

Bangladesh piled up their highest one-day International total and bowled superbly to upset South Africa by 21 runs in the ICC World Cup at The Oval.

It was a major scalp for Bangladesh, underlining their reputation as dangerous outsiders at the tournament, while South Africa slumped to their second successive defeat.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan put together a record partnership as Bangladesh made 330 for six after being put into bat.

That meant South Africa needed to pull off the highest run chase in World Cup history, but they ended on 309 for eight and with their next game against India on Wednesday, their chances of making the semi-finals are already under threat.

Here’s a look at the statistical highlights from the match:

Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar Bangladesh’s second highest opening wicket partnership (60 runs) in a World Cup fixture.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan registered their fifth century partnership in ODIs, and the partnership of 142 runs in this match is their second highest partnership.

This total of 321 runs (excluding extras) is the second most runs conceded in an innings by South Africa in a World Cup match.

Mustafizur Rahman’s bowling figures of 3/67 are the second best bowling figures by a Bangladesh bowler in a World Cup innings against South Africa.

