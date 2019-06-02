ICC World Cup 2019: Brendon McCullum predicts future of all 10 teams, says India will lose to this side

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum predicted the future of all 10 teams participating in the ICC World Cup 2019, which started on May 30. McCullum took to Instagram to make a unique prediction about all the teams.

The former wicket-keeper batsman, who led New Zealand to the last edition of World Cup, also predicted the result of each match of the World Cup.

McCullum said India and England will finish on top of the table with 8 wins and 1 loss each. The former opener also went on to name the sides which will defeat India and England in the group stages.

McCullum said that India will encounter their only loss in the World Cup against hosts England, whereas England will lose to Australia but win all their matches to safely qualify into the semis.

According to McCullum, the third team to qualify for the semi-finals of World Cup 2019 will be Australia with 6 wins. McCullum stated that Australia will lose against India, West Indies, and Pakistan in the group stages.

There was however no clear fourth team in McCullum’s predictions as the former captain predicted that New Zealand, West Indies, South Africa and Pakistan will be tied with 5 wins and 4 losses with net run rate deciding the fourth semi-finalist.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will be the lasts with just 1 win the tournament, predicted McCullum.

Interestingly, the first four matches of World Cup 2019 so far have all gone according to McCullum’s predictions.

First Published: Jun 02, 2019 10:56 IST