ICC World Cup 2019: Shoaib Akhtar posts inspirational tweet for Pakistan, Kevin Pietersen trolls him

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar was trolled heavily by former England batsman Kevin Pietersen for one of his tweets which also had the latter’s photo.

Shoaib Akhtar has been in the news for his outburst against captain Sarfaraz Ahmed after Pakistan’s humiliating defeat to West Indies in their ICC World Cup 2019 opener. Ever since then, Akhtar has been trying to back the Pakistan team by urging the fans to keep their faith on the cricketers.

After a series of tweets in favour of the Pakistan cricketers, Akhtar once again tried to motivate them by posting a photograph of him getting Pietersen out in a Test match.

“Blood, sweat, aggression, racing heartbeat, badmaashi. This is whats required when you represent your country. This star on your chest is your pride guys. Tagra khelo. Go get them. Larr jao,” Akhtar wrote along with the photo.

But unfortunately, the tweet somewhat backfired for Akhtar as Pietersen hit back at him by saying, “Can’t argue with that tweet buddy as you’re celebrating after I smacked you all over for a 100...! Great passion!”

Akhtar, was however, was quick to get back at Pietersen. “Mate you were a true force to reckon with but loved my chicken dance after getting u out.”

Here’s the video of Shoaib Akhtar doing a chicken dance after dismissing Pietersen

Here it is, The chicken dance.😄

Lols pic.twitter.com/p5s4FmjAfS — Hamid Khattak (@Engr_Hamid1992) June 1, 2019

Interestingly, the Akhtar-Pietersen twitter banter took place a few days before Pakistan face hosts England in their second match on June 3.

Pakistan were humbled by West Indies in their first match by 7 wickets. Their batsmen were found wanting in front of the short-pitched bowling dished out by West Indian fast bowlers.

England, on the other hand, produced a complete performance in their World Cup opener, defeating South Africa comprehensively.

First Published: Jun 02, 2019 12:26 IST