ICC World Cup 2019: Shoaib Akhtar tears apart Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed but backs team to bounce back

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar lashed out at Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed after their humiliating defeat to West Indies in their ICC World Cup 2019 opener against West Indies.

Pakistan were bowled out for 105 after being sent it to bat, which is their second lowest total in World Cup cricket after 74 against Australia in 1992. In reply, Chris Gayle smashed a half-century and West Indies reached home in just 13.4 overs and with 7 wickets in hand.

According to a senior Pakistani journalist Saj Sadiq, Shoaib singled out captain Sarfaraz Ahmed for criticism.

“When Sarfaraz Ahmed came for the toss, his stomach was sticking out and his face was so fat. He’s the first captain I’ve seen who is so unfit. He’s not able to move across and he’s struggling with wicket-keeping,” tweeted Sadiq.

‘Speechless’ was Shoaib’s first reaction to Pakistan batsmen’s meek surrender in front of the West Indies fast bowlers, who dished out a heavy doze of short balls.

Shoaib, however, recollected his thoughts and later on went on to say that it’s early days and everyone needs to back the Pakistan team.

“Ok the match is over. Recollecting my thoughts and emotions. We have to back these boys, they are representing our nation. They need our support throughout the World Cup,” he said in the second tweet.

“It’s a disappointing performance of Team Pakistan, let’s not disheart them more and back them up,” Akhtar wrote in the third and final tweet while also sharing a video expressing his opinion.

Pakistan have a history of finishing well on ICC tournaments after starting on a disastrous note. In 1992 World Cup, they lost to West Indies by 10 wickets but went to lift the trophy the first and only time.

In the 2017 Champions Trophy, everyone counted them out after India thrashed them by 124 runs in the opening match but they bounced back to beat their arch-rivals in the final.

