ICC World Cup 2019: Worry for India as Virat Kohli hurts his finger ahead of 1st match against South Africa

India captain Virat Kohli gave millions of fans a major scare ahead of India’s ICC World Cup 2019 opening match against South Africa. Kohli hurt his finger during India’s training session at Southampton on Saturday, four days prior to the South Africa match on June 5.

India physiotherapist Patrick Farhart spent a considerable amount of time attending Kohli’s injured right thumb during the training session on Saturday. He first used the magic spray before taping his thumb up.

It was unclear whether Kohli hurt his thumb while batting in the nets or during a fielding drill but the India captain did look to be in discomfort after the incident.

At the end of India’s training session, Kohli was seen walking off with his thumb dipped in a glass full of ice.

Southampton : India's captain Virat Kohli carries a glass of ice water to relieve pain in his right thumb after hurting it during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England, Saturday, June 1, 2019. ( AP )

There was no official word from the Indian team management or BCCI about Kohli’s injury but it is sure to keep everyone on the edge of their seats before India’s World Cup opener.

However, there is still enough time for Kohli to recover for Wednesday’s encounter against South Africa.

India have had their fair share of injury concerns prior to the World Cup. Vijay Shankar missed India’s first warm-up game against New Zealand after hurting his elbow during a training session and all-rounder Kedar Jadhav is yet to recover from the shoulder injury he picked up during the latter stages of IPL. Jadhav did not take any part in both the warm-up matches.

The World No. 2 ranked ODI side India, go into the World Cup tipped as joint favourites along with hosts and No. 1 ranked England.

While Kohli’s men did not have an ideal beginning after they were thrashed by New Zealand in the first warm-up game by 6 wickets but they did manage to make a strong comeback against Bangladesh, beating them by 95 runs in the second warm-up game.

Apart from a few injury scares here and there, another fact that India would wary about is South Africa’s familiarity with the conditions.

The Proteas World Cup campaign will be up and running by the time they face India on June 5. South Africa have already played the tournament opener against England, which they lost and are slated to face Bangladesh on Sunday. India, on the hand, will start from scratch.

First Published: Jun 02, 2019 08:32 IST