'In IPL, I experienced this when I was down': Virat Kohli makes massive revelation after match-winning knock vs Pakistan

Dishing out a batting masterclass against arch-rivals Pakistan at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday, batting maestro Virat Kohli sealed one of India's most famous wins over the Babar Azam-led side in the ongoing edition of the showpiece event. Leading the batting charge of the Rohit Sharma-led side, Kohli slammed his 34th half-century and rescued India from a batting collapse against the Green Army at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Showcasing nothing but grit and determination, Kohli took the potent bowling unit of the Green Army to the cleaners in the death overs. While Kohli anchored the run-chase, all-rounder Hardik Pandya played a crucial cameo as Rohit-led Team India sealed a memorable four-wicket win over Pakistan in their T20 World Cup opener at the MCG.

Reflecting on his batting performance in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup, Kohli recalled going through a lean patch when the batting icon had struggled for form across all formats of the game. Speaking to Australian television presenter Neroli Meadows on Star Sports, match-winner Kohli gave his fans and peers a special mention after playing a blinder against Pakistan.

“I mention the fans because in the IPL I experienced this when I was down. And the way people cheered for me and supported me. And the other teams' players as well. They wanted to see me do well which is a very special feeling and that's where I felt like you know, that I was able to do justice to the opportunity that god has given me. To play at this level and it has impacted people in some way or the other. That's why the very organic connection is there with the fans and the players as well,” Kohli said.

Kohli smashed 82 off 53 balls as India outclassed Pakistan by 4 wickets at the MCG. The 33-year-old surpassed Indian skipper Rohit to become the leading run-getter in the shortest format of the game. The batting icon also stitched the 113-run partnership with Pandya which is also the fifth-highest stand for the 5th wicket or lower in T20I cricket.

