IND vs ENG, 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Updates: Shubman Gill's India look to take lead in series

IND vs ENG Live Updates, India vs England 3rd Test Day 1: It's everything to play for both India and England at the Lord's Cricket Ground. The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy currently stands at level terms 1-1, and both teams are looking to gain a significant advantage by winning the third Test of the five-match series. England won the series opener by five wickets as the hosts chased down more than 370. No one gave India a chance of levelling the series at Edgbaston, considering Jasprit Bumrah was given a rest owing to workload management. However, Shubman Gill led from the front as he aggregated 430 runs, truly putting in a Player of the Match performance....Read More
With the ball, Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj stepped up as the duo took 17 wickets between themselves to help India defeat England by 336 runs in Birmingham to level the five-match series. The win marked India's first-ever Test victory at Edgbaston. After two batting-friendly tracks in Headingley and Edgbaston, Lord's might just dish out something new as England management have asked for a pitch filled with pace and bounce.
In the recent few matches at the home of cricket, batters have found it tough as the average first innings total is 309. There is plenty of assistance for the seamers on the first day of the Test, and the most recent proof of the same is the World Test Championship (WTC) final between Australia and South Africa.
England have already announced their playing XI for the third Test against India. The hosts made one change to their previous lineup, as Jofra Archer replaced Josh Tongue. This is the first time in four years that Archer has made his way into the Test squad. England will be hoping that Archer can bring the bite back to the hosts' pacers.
Speaking of India, Jasprit Bumrah will be back for the Lord's Test. Who he replaces needs to be seen. However, it is likely that Prasidh Krishna will make way for the ace Indian speedster.
The Lord's Test may eventually boil down to which team adapts best to the pace-friendly conditions. The return of Jasprit Bumrah, aided by Shubman Gill's golden run, gives India a slight edge when it comes to picking the favourites for the contest.
England’s hopes rest on Archer’s comeback and exploiting friendly conditions at the Lord’s pitch. With series balance on the line, both teams will surely leave nothing out there over the next five days.
India have played 19 Tests at Lord’s, winning only 3. The visitors have faced defeats in 12 matches, while the remaining four have ended in draws. In the 2021 Test against England at the iconic venue, India registered a memorable win under Virat Kohli's captaincy.
India also won at the home of cricket in 2014 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.
IND vs ENG Live Updates, India vs England 3rd Test Day 1: The Indian team levelled the series without Jasprit Bumrah. The pacer was rested for the Edgbaston Test due to workload management. The World No.1 Test bowler will now “definitely” play the Lord's Test.
Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep! What a phenomenal pace attack it will be! Cannot wait for the contest to start! The England batters might just relive the “60 overs of hell”.
IND vs ENG Live Updates, India vs England 3rd Test Day 1: Shubman Gill, the Indian Test captain, has been having the time of his life in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. After scoring 147 in the first innings of the Headingley Test, Gill followed it up with scores of 269 and 161.
Shubman Gill's form was the main reason India levelled the five-match series. He holds the key to India's first-ever series in the UK since 2007.
The Prince is finally stepping into the King's shoes, and how!
