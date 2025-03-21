India all-rounder set to join injury-ridden Lucknow Super Giants squad after going unsold at IPL 2025 auction: Report

Shardul Thakur is set to make a return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) after going unsold at the 2025 auction, with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) likely to include him in the squad. As per a report by Times of India, Shardul will step in for left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan, who has been ruled out due to an ACL injury followed by a calf strain. Lucknow Super Giants have been hit with injuries to their pacers ahead of IPL 2025(X)

While an official announcement is awaited, the report says Shardul has already been informed of the decision and will be travelling with the squad to Visakhapatnam for their opening match against Delhi Capitals.

His addition comes as a timely boost for an LSG pace attack grappling with injuries. The franchise is yet to have a fully fit group of seamers in camp, with key Indian pacers still recovering at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE).

Avesh Khan has not linked up with the squad since his recovery from a knee injury, while Akash Deep and Mayank Yadav remain at the CoE.

Mayank, in particular, has endured a frustrating stretch of injuries, preventing him from playing a competitive fixture since October last year.

Mayank Yadav still undergoing recovery

The 22-year-old’s rehab has been riddled with setbacks, from a side strain to a hamstring issue, followed by a left-side back injury and now a problem on the right side. While he has resumed bowling at reduced intensity in the nets, his match fitness remains a major concern.

The report further states that even if Mayank gets clearance from the CoE to join the IPL squad, sustaining a full tournament workload would be a major task.

LSG mentor Zaheer Khan acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding the squad’s fast-bowling resources and hinted at a flexible approach for the season.

“The situation is dynamic for some of our players due to injuries. But it’s time that we look for positives and adopt things to tackle the situation amicably. Some players are at the National Cricket Academy and others are spending time with their physios. Right now, it will not be right to say anything about this. The situation will be dynamic this season,” Zaheer said during a media interaction.