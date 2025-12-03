India squad for South Africa T20Is announced: Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya back, Jasprit Bumrah in

India have fired the first shot of their T20 World Cup title defence by naming a 15-member squad for the five-match T20I series against South Africa, starting December 9 in Cuttack. With a home World Cup to defend in February-March 2026 across India and Sri Lanka, this is not just another bilateral assignment - it’s the first clear sketch of how India want their champions to evolve before the circus begins. Shubman Gill and India's Hardik Pandya during warm up.(REUTERS)

The selectors, meeting in Raipur on Wednesday evening, expectedly stuck with Suryakumar Yadav as captain. However, it was the return of Shubman Gill as the vice-captain that was one of the major talking points of the squad.

The T20Is in Cuttack, Mullanpur, Dharamsala, Lucknow and Ahmedabad will now act as India’s final extended look at combinations.

Blend of continuity and auditions

India’s top-order has a familiar spine. Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill will be seen opening the innings for the team, with Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav kept as the flexible options at number three and four.

The most consequential tick is the return of Hardik Pandya, who slots back in as seam-bowling all-rounder after completing his rehab and Return to Play process at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. His presence instantly lengthens India’s batting and stabilises the bowling.

Sanju Samson remains India’s first-choice wicketkeeper in the format, but the presence of Jitesh Sharma keeps pressure on that spot. Shivam Dube keeps his place as the spin-enforcer and the added bowling option for the team.

With the ball, India maintains the consistency of their calls. Jasprit Bumrah heads the attack, with Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana offering contrast, and Axar Patel, Washington Sundar plus Kuldeep Yadav covering both control and strike options through the middle.

One of the major missing from the squad was Rinku Singh.

India's Squad for T20I series: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar