India vs Australia 1st Test, Live Streaming, Border-Gavaskar Trophy: When and where to watch IND vs AUS on TV and online

Under plenty of pressure, India take on Australia in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, in Perth on Friday. Having just been whitewashed by New Zealand at home, India will be hoping to get their batting combination right. In 2018-19 and 2020-21, India won back-to-back series. But history doesn't matter as the New Zealand series proved that India are currently in a transition stage. Australia'ss captain Pat Cummins (L) shakes hands with India's captain Jasprit Bumrah after posing with the trophy.(AFP)

Meanwhile, Australia will be seeking revenge and it couldn't have been easier for them. Regular skipper Rohit Sharma will miss the first Test due to paternity break, Mohammed Shami is not 100 per cent fit and Shubman Gill has a thumb fracture. The pressure will fall on Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah, who will be under the spotlight.

Speaking about his debut series in Australia, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal said, "It is my first trip to Australia. I am very excited to play here. I want to play well and do well. It is different here. The ball is different, the wicket is different. But I think we know that. I think we are ready mentally."

"I really want to be in. I want to go in. I want to see it. I want to be there. Because people, a lot of time they talk about stuff. This happened, that happened. But I want to go and face it and I want to enjoy that moment with a smile. That is all I think about. Because until you are not there, you actually do not really feel what it is. I always see it this way. And it is always an opportunity for me to go out there and learn," he added.

Live streaming and telecast details

When will the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy first Test match take place?

The India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy first Test match will take place from November 22 to 26. The first session for all days is scheduled to begin at 7:50 AM IST.

Where will the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy first Test match take place?

The India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy first Test match will take place at the OPTUS Stadium in Perth.

Where to watch live telecast of the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy first Test match?

The live telecast of the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy first Test match will be available on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy first Test match?

The live streaming of the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy first Test match will be available on Hotstar.