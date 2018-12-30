India vs Australia: Ravichandran Ashwin lauds Jasprit Bumrah, calls him ‘Malcom M’

India took giant strides towards winning their first ever series on Australian soil in seven decades by retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a comprehensive 137-run win in the third Test on Sunday.

It took only 27 balls on the fifth day afternoon as Jasprit Bumrah (3/53) and Ishant Sharma (2/40) completed the formalities in what turned out to be India’s 150th Test victory. Bumrah finished with match figures of 9 for 86 and his brilliant performance in Melbourne earned him high praise from teammate Ravichandran Ashwin.

“Not an easy place to come and win and every test win here needs to be cherished like there is no tomorrow. Special mention to @imVkohli @cheteshwar1 and our very own Malcom M @Jaspritbumrah93 👏,” he tweeted.

For Bumrah, 48 wickets in his debut Test season is highest by any pace bowler and also is a testimony to a lethal pace trio involving the veteran Ishant Sharma and the wily Mohammed Shami (2/71), who also played his part well.

“Credit has to go to the bowlers. I think they have been outstanding, especially Jasprit. The way he bowled in this Test match was outstanding,” said Kohli after win gave India a 2-1 lead in the four-Test series.

“The mindset he has at the moment is what separates him from anyone else in the world right now.

“He looks at a pitch and he doesn’t think it’s a hard toil, he thinks wickets, he thinks how can I get a breakthrough for the team.

“He’s as strong-headed as I’ve seen anyone in the past and that’s the key to his success that I’ve seen in the last 12 months, the way he has matured as a Test cricketer.”

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Dec 30, 2018 16:39 IST