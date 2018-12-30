 India vs Australia: Twitter erupts as Virat Kohli and company beat Australia by 137 runs to retain Border-Gavaskar trophy
India vs Australia: Twitter erupts as Virat Kohli and company beat Australia by 137 runs to retain Border-Gavaskar trophy

India vs Australia: Jasprit Bumrah was adjudged the man of the match for his stellar performance with the ball. Captain Virat Kohli said that his side will go all out to win the final match which will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

cricket Updated: Dec 30, 2018 08:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India vs Australia,Virat Kohli,Border-Gavaskar
India's captain Virat Kohli, center, addresses his teammates as they prepare to take to the field during play on day four of the third cricket test between India and Australia in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018)(AP)

India breached the resilience of Pat Cummins after rain washed out the first session on the final day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to win the match by 137 runs and retained the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

Jasprit Bumrah was adjudged the man of the match for his stellar performance with the ball. Captain Virat Kohli said that his side will go all out to win the final match which will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Here is how Twitter reacted to India’s emphatic win:

First Published: Dec 30, 2018 08:47 IST

