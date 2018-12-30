India vs Australia: Twitter erupts as Virat Kohli and company beat Australia by 137 runs to retain Border-Gavaskar trophy

India breached the resilience of Pat Cummins after rain washed out the first session on the final day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to win the match by 137 runs and retained the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

Jasprit Bumrah was adjudged the man of the match for his stellar performance with the ball. Captain Virat Kohli said that his side will go all out to win the final match which will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Here is how Twitter reacted to India’s emphatic win:

Four world class bowlers in the playing XI & two world class bowlers ( Bhuvi & Ash) in the reserves. Indian cricket’s bowling has never had such robust health. #AUSVIND #IndianCricket — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) December 30, 2018

Interesting post-match presention. Both Virat Kohli and Player of the Match Jasprit Bumrah stressing on how vital the Ranji Trophy and the First Class structure has been in grooming the Indian players for greater things in Test cricket. Good, classy counter attack. #AUSvIND — Ajesh Ramachandran (@Edged_and_taken) December 30, 2018

Indian fans over the moon about India’s retention of the Border-Gavaskar trophy. This is a seriously good team we have here in Australia this summer, and it has been a pleasure to watch them go about their work, even if it has meant the eclipse of Australia. pic.twitter.com/z74ZHGQ3aZ — Ric Finlay (@RicFinlay) December 30, 2018

Incredible effort by #TeamIndia to take a 2-1 lead, especially @Jaspritbumrah93 who has played an instrumental role in this win. He has gone from strength to strength in all formats of the game. Definitely one of the best in the world today. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/vweoHd0nEE — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 30, 2018

Best match figures by Indian pacers in a Test in Australia:

9- 86 Jasprit Bumrah (MCG 2018)

8-109 Kapil Dev (Adelaide 1985)

8-160 Ajit Agarkar (Adelaide 2003)#AUSvIND #AUSvsIND — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) December 30, 2018

#AUSvsIND

Great victory. Well done India. And especially well done, Bumrah.

Here, this much photoshop only, I can do... pic.twitter.com/zQ7h3ocek1 — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) December 30, 2018

First Published: Dec 30, 2018 08:47 IST