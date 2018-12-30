India vs Australia: Virat Kohli and boys win MCG Test by 137 runs, retain Border-Gavaskar trophy

Virat Kohli and his troops put on an all-round show to beat Australia by 137 runs on the fifth day of the third Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

Courtesy of this big win, India take a 2-1 lead in the four-match series and also retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Also, this is only the second time in their history that India have managed to win two matches in a series Down Under. The first time India did so was way back in 1977-78 series.

India picked the last two wickets of the innings quickly on the final day to claim the victory. Pat Cummins’ valiant innings of 63 was cut short by Bumrah and then Ishant dismissed Nathan Lyon to end Australia’s resistance.

Earlier on Day four, India set the hosts an improbable target of 399 after declaring their second innings at 106 for eight. Needing to bat five and a half sessions to save the match, Australia didn’t get off to the best start as Aaron Finch edged Bumrah to second slip in the second over.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli equals Sourav Ganguly as team retains Border-Gavaskar trophy

Usman Khawaja then added 27 runs for the second wicket with Marcus Harris (13). The duo checked their shot selection, even as India wasted a review against Khawaja in Jadeja’s first over.

The spinner struck in the 10th over though as a bat-pad chance got stuck under Agarwal’s arm at short leg and Harris had to walk back, causing further trouble for Australia.

Post lunch, Usman Khawaja and Shaun Marsh came out playing attacking shots and the scoring rate peaked at its highest for the duration of this Test. The duo added 30 runs for the third wicket as India went on the backfoot a bit, and were waiting for breakthrough to come along.

It did as Mohammed Shami trapped Khawaja lbw in the 21st over, but the batsman went for DRS review. It stayed in India’s favour as he was too far back in his crease and was out plumb.

Shaun Marsh though continued to play his aggressive strokes and added 51 runs with brother Mitchell Marsh (10), as Australia crossed 100 in the 37th over.

ALSO READ: Twitter erupts as Virat Kohli and company to retain Border-Gavaskar trophy

Looking good for a tall score, Shaun Marsh was unlucky to be given out lbw against Jasprit Bumrah in the 33rd over. He went for DRS review as well and the ball was shown clipping the stumps only marginally, thus out on umpire’s call.

Mitchell Marsh looked to attack Ravindra Jadeja but it didn’t work as Australia lost a third wicket in this session. He mishit the ball straight to Virat Kohli at extra cover in a bid to clear the ropes.

Travis Head put up some resistance with a battling 34 before his stumps were knocked over by Ishant Sharma and when skipper Tim Paine went for 26 it appeared all but over -- until Cummins dug in.

Earlier, the visitors had scored 443-7 decl. in the first innings thanks to Cheteshwar Pujara’s 17th Test hundred. Jasprit Bumrah then picked career-best figures of 6-33 as Australia were bowled out for 151 runs in reply on day three, conceding a 292-run lead.

The fourth and the final Test of the series will now be played at the SCG, with India looking to win their maiden series Down Under.

First Published: Dec 30, 2018 07:58 IST