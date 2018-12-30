India vs Australia LIVE Score, 3rd Test, Day 5 in Melbourne: Start delayed; India need 2 wickets
India vs Australia: Catch all the action from day 5 of the ongoing Ind-Aus encounter from the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
4:45 hrs IST
4:11 hrs IST
4:03 hrs IST
3:53 hrs IST
3:42 hrs IST
3:31 hrs IST
Live updates: 4 days, 4 huge efforts from Pat Cummins as he continues to be the only one standing between India and a win at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Indian bowlers were brilliant on day 4, but Cummins stood strong as he dragged the match to the 5th day. They need 141 to win, India need 2 wickets to take an unassailable lead and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. (Full scorecard)
Follow India-Australia live updates below:
Start could be delayed
It’s gotten darker at the MCG, it’s spitting a bit and the big cover is on. Definitely not starting on time, or even soon. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/K24rOKJdxx— Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) December 29, 2018
Bleak as of now
Under a cloud cover The G. Where is the sunshine ⛅ #AUDvIND pic.twitter.com/eduYrSlsBr— BCCI (@BCCI) December 29, 2018
Oh no...
Umbrellas are out at the MCG and everyone’s heading for cover #AUSvIND ☔️ pic.twitter.com/iFIol0sYc1— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 29, 2018
The irresistible India bowling
The trio of Bumrah, Shami and Ishant has picked up 131 wickets between themselves in 2018 and as a result, they broke the 34-year-old record which was previously held by the legendary West Indies trio of Joel Garner, Michael Holding and Malcolm Marshall.
The sledging game was on
The verbal volleys continued between the two sets of players on the penultimate day of the third Test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.
Read what happened between Pant, Lyon, Kohli
How’s the weather?
Good news for India or good news for Pat Cummins?— Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) December 29, 2018
The covers are off at the MCGhttps://t.co/qB8Aq8TCI6 pic.twitter.com/IArFw2M38T