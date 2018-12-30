 India vs Australia LIVE Score, 3rd Test, Day 5 in Melbourne: Start delayed; India need 2 wickets
LIVE BLOG

India vs Australia LIVE Score, 3rd Test, Day 5 in Melbourne: Start delayed; India need 2 wickets

India vs Australia: Catch all the action from day 5 of the ongoing Ind-Aus encounter from the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

By HT Correspondent | Dec 30, 2018 04:55 IST
highlights

Live updates: 4 days, 4 huge efforts from Pat Cummins as he continues to be the only one standing between India and a win at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Indian bowlers were brilliant on day 4, but Cummins stood strong as he dragged the match to the 5th day. They need 141 to win, India need 2 wickets to take an unassailable lead and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. (Full scorecard)

 

Follow India-Australia live updates below:

4:45 hrs IST

Start could be delayed

4:11 hrs IST

Bleak as of now

4:03 hrs IST

Oh no...

3:53 hrs IST

The irresistible India bowling

The trio of Bumrah, Shami and Ishant has picked up 131 wickets between themselves in 2018 and as a result, they broke the 34-year-old record which was previously held by the legendary West Indies trio of Joel Garner, Michael Holding and Malcolm Marshall.

3:42 hrs IST

The sledging game was on

The verbal volleys continued between the two sets of players on the penultimate day of the third Test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

Read what happened between Pant, Lyon, Kohli

3:31 hrs IST

How’s the weather?