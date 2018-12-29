India vs Australia: Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant combine to sledge Nathan Lyon at the MCG

The verbal volleys continued between the two sets of players on the penultimate day of the third Test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

After Indian bowlers got rid of the top-eight Aussie batsmen, Pat Cummins (61*) and Nathan Lyon (6) kept the visitors at bay with the help of their 43-run stand for the ninth wicket. This is when Pant tried to unsettle Lyon from behind the stumps in the final session of the day.

“C’mon Gary, you don’t want to come tomorrow (Day 5) for nothing,” Pant was caught by the stump mic saying to Lyon.

Also Read: Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon keep Virat Kohli & Co at bay on Day 4 at the MCG

Lyon looked into Pant’s direction and asked him what he was trying to say. After Pant repeated the same, Lyon said: “I can’t understand you” followed by “I like you too Rishabh”.

This is when Kohli — who was fielding at leg slip — got involved and said to Pant jokingly: “Dil pe baat lag gayi lagta hai (he took offence to your words probably)”.

This wasn’t the first time in the day when Pant was heard talking to the batsman as before this, Aussie skipper Tim Paine was on the receiving end of some not-so-kind words from the India stumper.

“Have you ever heard of a temporary captain, Mayank? Only thing Paine can do is talking, talking,” Pant was caught chirping by the stump microphone.

Also Read: Have you ever heard of a temporary captain - Rishabh Pant fires back at Tim Paine

“We have got a special guest today. Have you ever heard the word ‘temporary captain?’ You don’t need anything to get him out,” he further added.

It needs to be mentioned here that the Australian captain too went after young Pant late in the day on day three.

“Tell you what big MS (Dhoni) is back in the one day squad. Should get this bloke down to (Hobart) Hurricanes (in Big Bash League).. They need a batter. Fancy that extend your Aussie holiday, beautiful town Hobart too... get him a water front apartment,” Paine said.

“Have him over for dinner. Do you babysit? I can take my wife to the movies while you watch the kids.”

First Published: Dec 29, 2018 14:34 IST