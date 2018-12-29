India vs Australia: ‘Mission failed’ - Mumbai Indians troll Tim Paine after sledging battle with Rohit Sharma

The ongoing Test series between India and Australia has been filled with on-field tussles between the players and numerous occasions of sledging. The latest incident took place between Australia skipper Tim Paine and Rohit Sharma with the Indian Premier League (IPL) side Mumbai Indians joining the fun with a jibe.

“There is a toss-up between (Rajasthan) Royals and (Mumbai) Indians for me. If Rohit hits a six here, I am changing to Mumbai,” Paine’s voice was caught by the stumps mic.

”If he (Paine) gets a hundred here, I will put in a word about him to my boss at Mumbai Indians and we’ll buy him. Looks like he’s a fan of Mumbai,” Rohit replied.

Paine scored 22 runs in the first innings and could just manage only 26 in the second and as a result, the Mumbai Indians Twitter handle decided to troll Paine regarding the comment made by Rohit Sharma.

"If he (Paine) gets a hundred here, I will put in a word about him to my boss at Mumbai Indians and we'll buy him. Looks like he's a fan of Mumbai." - @ImRo45



Tim Paine: c Pant b Jadeja - 26 (67) #CricketMeriJaan #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/c36xdjZRYW — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) December 29, 2018

India need two more wickets to register a win against Australia in the third Test of the ongoing four-match series here at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday. Chasing a mammoth total of 399 runs, Australia could only manage 258 runs at the loss of eight wickets by Stumps of Day Four of the match.

