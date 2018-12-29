Team India youngster finishes 2018 with highest batting average, Virat Kohli 12th

The year 2018 was a brilliant year for India skipper Virat Kohli. The right-hander became the fastest to score 10,000 runs in ODIs during the series against England and unsurprisingly, he is also ending the year 2018 as the highest run-scorer in Tests (1322) and ODIs (1202).

However, when it came to batting average in Tests, Kohli is currently on the 12 position with average of 55.08. Prithvi Shaw, who played two tests in 2018, is at the top of the table after he scored 237 runs in three innings at a strike-rate of 94.04 and he is currently enjoying a Don Bradman-esque average of 118.50.

READ: Aussie batsmen need to learn from Virat Kohli, says batting coach Graeme Hick

Shaw made his Test debut against West Indies in Rajkot and he immediately announced his presence on the international stage with two brilliant knocks.The youngster was set for a stern test in Australia but he suffered an ankle injury before the start of the series, that ruled him out of the complete Test series.

READ: Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant combine to sledge Nathan Lyon at the MCG

The list also includes Zimbabwe’s Brendan Taylor, who scored 246 runs at an average of 82.00 while Kevin O’Brien sits at third with 158 runs at 79.00. Shadman Islam, who played one innings in 2018, ends the year with an average of 79, his score on his debut against West Indies.

First Published: Dec 29, 2018 17:10 IST