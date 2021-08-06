'First name on any team sheet': Michael Vaughan's massive praise for 'brilliant' Ravindra Jadeja

Former England captain Michael Vaughan lavished praise on Ravindra Jadeja as the India all-rounder on Friday became the fifth Indian cricketer and the fifth-fastest in the world to achieve the double of scoring 2000 Test runs and picking up 200 wickets.

Jadeja scored an important half-century and stitched a valuable partnership of 60 runs for the sixth wicket with KL Rahul to take India into the lead. Jadeja scored 56 off 81 balls with eight fours and a six before losing his wicket to Ollie Robinson while pressing for quick runs.

In a tweet, Vaughan called Jadeja a 'brilliant cricketer' and said that the India all-rounder is the 'first name on any team sheet'. "Brilliant Cricketer @imjadeja!!! First name on any team sheet... #ENGvsIND," he tweeted.

Brilliant Cricketer @imjadeja !!! First name on any team sheet … #ENGvsIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 6, 2021

The tweet comes after Jadeja entered an elite list on Friday. Jadeja, with a glorious boundary went to 2000 Test runs with a glorious boundary. With that, Jadeja joined Ian Botham, Kapil Dev, Imran Khan and R Ashwin as the five fastest cricketers to have achieved the double of 2000 Test runs and 200 Test wickets. Jadeja got there in 53 Tests, behind Botham (42), Kapil (50), Imran (50) and teammate Ashwin (51).

Jadeja was picked ahead of Ashwin for the Test match, a decision that raised a few eyebrows and sparked a debate. But the India seem to have seen a reason behind playing Jadeja ahead of Ashwin. A statistical look between Jadeja before 2019 and since 2019 gives a clear picture of how good the India all-rounder has been in the last two years in Tests.

Before 2019, Jadeja had played 40 Tests for India, scoring 1404 runs at an average of 31.20 with one century and nine fifty. However, since 2019, Jadeja's batting has peaked as he's scored 581 runs from 12 Tests, averaging 52.81 with six half-centuries.