India vs England 3rd ODI Live Streaming Cricket: When and where to watch IND vs ENG match online and live on TV

India vs England 3rd ODI Live Streaming Cricket: Team India has one last preparatory game before they leave for Dubai for the Champions Trophy, as they meet England in the final game of the three-match series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. And for the hosts, their sole wish would be to see Virat Kohli back in form after a silent run across formats. India's captain Rohit Sharma (R) shakes hands with his England's counterpart Jos Buttler (AFP)

India wrapped up the contest last week after identical four-wicket wins in each of the first two ODIs, but they would be extra motivated to secure a whitewash over the 2019 world champions at the venue where they had suffered a crushing ODI World Cup final loss in 2023 at the hands of Australia.

But more than a win, Kohli's form will be the main focus of the match. The 36-year-old hasn't looked completely out of touch but hasn't stayed at the crease for long enough to give himself a chance for a big knock either. He missed the series opener owing to a knee injury and returned in the next game only to score five runs before being dismissed by Adil Rashid. If he manages to click, Kohli will have a chance to create another record. He is 89 runs short of becoming only the third batter in history to score 14,000 runs in the format, arguably the run-machine's favourite.

India vs England 3rd ODI live telecast and streaming

When will the India vs England 3rd ODI cricket match take place?

The India vs England 3rd ODI cricket match will take place on Wednesday (February 12).

What time will the India vs England 3rd ODI cricket match begin?

The India vs England 3rd ODI cricket match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST, and the toss will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Where will the India vs England 3rd ODI cricket match take place?

The India vs England 3rd ODI cricket match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Where to watch live telecast of India vs England 3rd ODI cricket match on television?

On television, the live telecast of India vs England 3rd ODI cricket match will be available on Star Sports network.

Where to watch live streaming of India vs England 3rd ODI cricket match?

The live streaming of India vs England 3rd ODI cricket match will be available on Dinsney+ Hotstar and JioCinema.