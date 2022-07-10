Home / Cricket / India vs England 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs ENG match live coverage online
cricket

India vs England 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs ENG match live coverage online

  • India vs England 3rd T20 Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details, match timings, venue for the IND vs ENG match today at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.
India face England in the third T20I on Sunday.(ICC Twitter)
Published on Jul 10, 2022 09:19 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

India face England in their third T20I on Sunday, at Trent Bridge in Nottinghamshire. Having already sealed a series-clinching win in the second T20I, the visitors will be aiming for a clean sweep. The Indian bowlers dominated as they defeated England by 49 runs in the second T20I at Edgbaston. Also Read | MS Dhoni at Edgbaston: Indian team welcomes special guest after T20 series win over England; pictures go viral

Chasing a target of 171 runs, England were bowled out for 121 in 17 overs with Bhuvneshwar Kumar taking three wickets for India. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal bagged two dismissals each. Initially, India posted 170 for eight in 20 overs, with Ravindra Jadeja playing an unbeaten knock of 46 runs off 29 balls.

When will the India vs England 3rd T20I take place?

The India vs England 3rd T20I will take place at 7:00 PM IST on Sunday, July 10.

Where will the India vs England 3rd T20I take place?

The India vs England 3rd T20I will take place at Trent Bridge in Nottinghamshire.

Where will the India vs England 3rd T20I be broadcasted on TV in India?

The India vs England 3rd T20I will broadcasted live on Sony Sports Network.

Where will the India vs England 3rd T20I be live streamed?

The India vs England 3rd T20I will be live streamed on SonyLiv. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
india vs england indian cricket team england cricket team + 1 more
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 10, 2022
