India vs England 3rd T20 Live Score: Rohit Sharma and co. aim for clean sweep against England

IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score and Updates: Aiming for a clean sweep, India face England in the third T20I of their three-match series on Sunday, at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The visitors sealed a series-clinching win in the second T20I, claiming victory by 49 runs at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was in dominant form as India bowled out England for 121 in 17 overs, to successfully defend a target of 171 runs. Other than Bhuvneshwar, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal took two wickets each for India. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya and Harshal Patel bagged a dismissal each. Initially, an unbeaten knock of 46 runs off 29 balls by Ravindra Jadeja helped India post 170 for eight in 20 overs. The all-rounder was in good form and also hammered five fours during his innings.

