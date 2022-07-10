India vs England 3rd T20 Live Score: Rohit Sharma and co. aim for clean sweep against England
- India vs England Live Cricket Score 1st T20I: After winning the first two T20Is, Team India face England in the third T20I on Sunday, at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Follow live cricket score and updates of the 3rd IND vs ENG T20I, at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.
IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score and Updates: Aiming for a clean sweep, India face England in the third T20I of their three-match series on Sunday, at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The visitors sealed a series-clinching win in the second T20I, claiming victory by 49 runs at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was in dominant form as India bowled out England for 121 in 17 overs, to successfully defend a target of 171 runs. Other than Bhuvneshwar, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal took two wickets each for India. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya and Harshal Patel bagged a dismissal each. Initially, an unbeaten knock of 46 runs off 29 balls by Ravindra Jadeja helped India post 170 for eight in 20 overs. The all-rounder was in good form and also hammered five fours during his innings.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Jul 10, 2022 05:35 PM IST
IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Live: 'Rohit Sharma has an attacking mindset', says Parthiv Patel
After India's win in the 2nd T20I, Parthiv Patel hailed Rohit Sharma and also reviewed his captaincy.
"I think the difference is the way Rohit does his captaincy, the way he closes the game. When the game is in his hold, he doesn't let it go. If you look at the bowling changes, we generally don't see Bumrah's second spell in the ninth or tenth over. His other spell is usually during the 12th or 13th over. But he came to bowl in those overs", he said.
"If you talk about Yuzvendra Chahal, he bowled four overs and he got wickets. Ravindra Jadeja had to wait because there were two lefties and nobody got any chance in the game."
"Sometimes some captains think that when they are stuck in the game, they take out two overs from a part-time bowler. But Rohit Sharma has an attacking mindset, different than others. If he thinks he can take a wicket here and seal the game, he will do it", he further added.
-
Jul 10, 2022 05:25 PM IST
IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Live: Virat Kohli disappoints once again!
Kohli was rested for the first T20I and then was included in the next match. The former India captain failed to shine and disappointed, registering only one run off three balls. All eyes will be on the Team India management, as to how do they deal with Kohli's form!
-
Jul 10, 2022 05:08 PM IST
IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Live: Dominant Bhuvneshwar Kumar!
Bhuvneshwar was in hot form during the second T20I and took three wickets for India. He also created history after becoming the first bowler to deliver 500 dot balls in T20I cricket.
-
Jul 10, 2022 04:54 PM IST
IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Live: Hello and good afternoon everyone!
Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of the third T20I between India and England, from Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Stay tuned for some exciting cricket folks!
