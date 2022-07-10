MS Dhoni at Edgbaston: Indian team welcomes special guest after T20 series win over England; pictures go viral

Rohit Sharma was astute with bowling changes as India on Saturday trumped England by 49 runs in the second Twenty20 International to seal the three-match series with an unassailable 2-0 lead. Batting first, India once again dished out an attacking brand of cricket, with Ravindra Jadeja hitting an unbeaten 46 off 29 deliveries. India reached 170 for eight, while England faltered to Bhuvneshwar Kumar's magic in the powerplay. Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal inflicted further damage to fold the hosts for a meagre 121 in 17 overs. Watch: Virat Kohli wins over Edgbaston crowd with his brilliant dance moves during India vs England 2nd T20I

With the World T20 being less than four months away, India put on a performance that would shape up their tactics in Australia. As Edgbaston witnessed Rohit winning his 14th consecutive game as T20 captain, the Indian dressing room welcomed a special guest – MS Dhoni.

The former India skipper was spotted paying a visit to the team after India's series win. BCCI's official Twitter handle shared photos of him speaking with Ishan Kishan and other members of the squad. "Always all ears when the great @msdhoni talks!” read the caption of BCCI's tweet. The World Cup-winning India captain was also spotted enjoying a Wimbledon game earlier this week.

While Dhoni remains one of the most successful captains in the sport, Rohit too has been highly successful since his appointment as full-time leader. The Indian team is yet to lose a match under him. There have been three clean sweeps – New Zealand (3-0), West Indies (3-0), Sri Lanka (3-0) and one against England might be on the cards.

"Brilliant knock (from Jadeja) under pressure. We wanted someone to bat through and get us a score, Jadeja had scored a hundred here (in the fifth test) and he carried on from there," said Rohit after the game.

"At no point, we were feeling he was panicking. Was good to finish on a score we thought was par on that surface."

Rohit combined with Rishabh Pant at the start as the two gathered 61 runs in the powerplay. But paceman Richard Gleeson revelled in a dream debut to remove Rohit (31), Virat Kohli (1) and Pant (26) in the space of four balls. England mounted a strong recovery before a 29-ball 46 from Ravindra Jadeja helped India finish on an imposing 170-8.

Bhuvneshwar, who was adjudged player of the match for his 3/15, rocked England early before Yuzvendra Chahal (2-10) chipped in with two wickets. Moeen Ali (35) and David Willey (33) tried to revive the innings but a flurry of wickets meant that England were bowled out for 121 in 17 overs.

"When the ball swings, you definitely enjoy it. In the last few years, there is not much help with the ball in England but this year it's more," said Bhuvneshwar.

"White ball getting swing upfront is a motivational factor for fast bowlers, and batters have to take their chances."

