India vs England 3rd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs ENG 3rd Test Live on TV and Online

India vs England 3rd Test Live Streaming: All eyes will be on Virat Kohli-led team India when they take on England in the third Test, aiming for an unassailable lead in the 5-match series. The visitors will enter the contest on the back of a terrific win at Lord’s and would like to carry the momentum. The hosts, on the other hand, would be desperate to bounce back before thing go out of their control. England will be taking the field with a rejuvenated team while India would go unchanged as captain Kohli said the management has no reason to tinker with the winning combination.

Here is all you need to know about India vs England 3rd Test:

Where will the 3rd Test between India and England take place?

The 3rd Test between India and England will take place at Headingley, Leeds.

At what time does the 3rd Test between India and England begin?

The 3rd Test between India and England will begin at 03:30 PM IST on Wednesday (August 25th). The toss will take place at 3 PM IST.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the 3rd Test between India and England?

The 3rd Test between India and England will be aired live on SONY SIX channels.

How to watch 3rd Test between India and England online and mobile?

The online streaming of the 3rd Test between India and England will be available on SonyLiv. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the 3rd Test between India and England on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket.

