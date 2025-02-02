India vs England 5th T20I LIVE SCORE: IND looking to hammer home superiority, ENG seek consolation win

India vs England 5th T20I LIVE SCORE: Both sides have fought tooth and nail throughout this series and so it is a bit of a bummer that it has been decided already before the last match. However, England were a wounded side at the end of the epic fourth T20I and one can expect them to give India a big shock if the hosts let their guards down. ...Read More

At the same time, one can expect a host of changes for India with this being the last T20I before they go on a run of ODI matches that includes the Champions Trophy. Harshit Rana was a standout in Pune and it won't be much of a surprise if he gets a starting spot. Shivam Dube was also sensational and he is set to be a shoo-in if he is fit.

India fought their way out of multiple holes to win the fourth T20I under extraordinary circumstances. They also had some luck going their way, with the officials seemingly deeming Rana to be a like-for-like replacement as a concussion substitute for Dube, much to the fury of England captain Jos Buttler. However, the fact remains that India won the match despite being 12/3 in the second over and 79/5 in the 11th.

Pandya and Dube put up a partnership of 87 runs off just 45 balls for the sixth wicket. The former eventually fell on 53 off 34 balls while Dube finished unbeaten on 50 off 30 balls. The big fast-bowling all-rounders helped India avoid collapsing for an embarassing total and get to a score of 181/9, the highest by any team in this series thus far.

But England seemed to have been put in cruise mode once again by their openers Ben Duckett and Phil Salt, who blasted an opening partnership of 62 runs in the powerplay before the former fell to Ravi Bishnoi off the last ball of the sixth over. This was followed by Axar dismissing Salt and Bishnoi getting the big wicket of Jos Buttler. England are chasing a target of 182.

England then hit back through Harry Brook, who smashed his way to a half-century in just 25 balls before falling trying one shot too many against the irresistible Varun Chakravarthy. England then had one final hurrah in the form of Jamie Overton but his tactic of trying to farm strike despite having Adil Rashid at the other end did them no favours.