News / Cricket / India vs New Zealand, World Cup 2023 Match 21: IND vs NZ head-to-head and form guide

India vs New Zealand, World Cup 2023 Match 21: IND vs NZ head-to-head and form guide

ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 22, 2023 06:18 AM IST

Both India and New Zealand are currently unbeaten in the 2023 World Cup and will be eyeing the top spot in the points table on Sunday.

Over the past week, the picturesque city of Dharamsala witnessed its first snowfall of the season. But on Sunday, it is going to be a rather heated atmosphere at the HPCA Stadium in the city, when the World Cup hosts an epic showdown between India and New Zealand. The two sides, still undefeated in the tournament, will square off with the Kiwis holding an edge with a higher Net Run Rate (NRR).

Pune: India's captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Bangladesh(PTI)
Pune: India's captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Bangladesh(PTI)

New Zealand made an emphatic start to the tournament, humbling defending champions England by nine wickets. They continued their dominant form with convincing victories over the Netherlands (by 99 runs), Bangladesh (by eight wickets), and Afghanistan (by 149 runs).

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

On the other hand, India has been a force to be reckoned with in the tournament. They started with a six-wicket win over Australia, followed by convincing triumphs over Afghanistan (by eight wickets), arch-rivals Pakistan (by seven wickets), and Bangladesh (by seven wickets). Despite their contrasting styles of play, both New Zealand and India boast impressive winning records, with only a slight difference in their net run rates – New Zealand's at 1.923, just ahead of India's 1.659.

As the two sides clash at the picturesque venue in Dharamsala, let's take a look at some of the key stats ahead of the game:

Head to Head stats in ODIs

In ODI cricket, India and New Zealand have played a total of 116 matches. Among these, India have emerged victorious in 58 games, while New Zealand won 50 matches. Additionally, 7 matches concluded without a result, and 1 match ended in a tie. The two last clashed in a bilateral series in January earlier this year, when India emerged victorious 2-1.

Head to Head stats in World Cups

The two sides have competed in nine 50-over World Cup matches; out of these, New Zealand secured victories in 5 while India emerged as winners on three occasions. One match ended without a result. The most recent World Cup clash between these teams took place in 2019 at Old Trafford in Manchester, where Kane Williamson's men registered a close win to enter the World Cup final.

Form guide

India: W, W, W, W, L (last five games)

New Zealand: W, W, W, W, W

Did you know?

Shubman Gill is just 14 runs away from reaching 2000 runs in ODIs. If he accomplishes this feat in this game, he will surpass Hashim Amla's record (40 innings) as the quickest to reach the 2000-run milestone in ODI cricket (38 innings).

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Catch all the Latest World Cup news, England vs South Africa Live Score and Live score along with World Cup Schedule and related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out