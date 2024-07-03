India vs Pakistan: Lahore set to host ICC Champions Trophy showdown clash; PCB seeks BCCI's stamp of approval

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are set to headline India's blockbuster meeting with Pakistan in the 2025 edition of the ICC Champions Trophy. The batting icons bid farewell to the T20I format after guiding India to World Cup glory in the 2024 edition of the ICC event. Though Kohli and Rohit have announced their T20I retirements, the batting stalwarts will continue to feature in the traditional formats of the game. Kohli and Rohit can make their white-ball comebacks for an ICC tournament at the 2025 Champions Trophy hosted by Pakistan. India's captain Rohit Sharma and Pakistan's captain Babar Azam at the toss for their Group A match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024(Pakistan Cricket - X)

According to the latest developments, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has furnished their draft for the ICC Champions Trophy. Slotting the high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan in the first week of March, the PCB has given hosting rights to Lahore. The marquee Champions Trophy clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan can take place in Lahore on March 1 next year.

PCB seeks BCCI's stamp of approval

Pakistan will host the ICC event from February 19 to March 9. March 10 is taken as a reserve day for the final of the ICC event. According to a report filed by news agency PTI, a senior ICC board member revealed that the PCB is yet to receive the approval of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for its tentative schedule.

PCB submits Champions Trophy draft: India and Pakistan in Group A

"The PCB has submitted the draft of the 15-match ICC Champions Trophy. Seven games in Lahore, three in Karachi and five in Rawalpindi," an ICC board member said. As per the Champions Trophy draft, India are joined by Pakistan, Bangladesh and New Zealand in Group A. Australia, South Africa, England and Afghanistan are in Group B of the Champions Trophy.

All India matches in Lahore

"The opening match will be held in Karachi with two semifinals in Karachi and Rawalpindi, final in Lahore. All India matches (including semifinal, if the team qualifies) in Lahore," the source added. Pakistan last hosted a major tournament in 2023 - the Asia Cup. The tournament was conducted in a 'Hybrid Model' as India played its Asia Cup games in Sri Lanka. "All board chiefs of the ICC Champions Trophy participating countries (minus BCCI) have assured him of their complete support but BCCI will consult its government and update the ICC," the source added.