Unseen video of Rahul Dravid's priceless reaction after Virat Kohli hugs Rohit Sharma gets Team India fans emotional

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have always complemented each other in the last decade at Team India. While Rohit is the face of India's world-class batting order, his teammate Kohli is the beating heart of the Asian giants across formats. The batting icons played instrumental roles in India's historic title triumph at the ICC T20 World Cup. Ending India's long-standing trophy drought in ICC events, Rohit guided the Rahul Dravid-coached side to their second T20 World Cup title on Saturday. Rahul Dravid celebrated India's T20 World Cup win with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the viral video(ANI-X)

Saving his best for the last, Kohli smashed a match-winning knock to help Rohit and Co. upstage South Africa by seven runs in the final of the T20 World Cup at the Kensington Oval. After India's thrilling win over the Proteas, Kohli was heading to the dressing room when the batting icon was warmly embraced by skipper Rohit. In the unseen video shared by an X account on Wednesday, head coach Rahul Dravid also made a special appearance. The emotional video has garnered the attention of fans on social media.

Dravid's priceless reaction gets Team India fans emotional

India not only ended its long wait for a World Cup title, but the Asian giants also had to come to terms with the T20I retirements of Kohli and Rohit. Soon after collecting the Player of the Match award, Kohli confirmed that he was bidding farewell to the shortest format of the game in the international. Kohli's 76-run knock sealed India's second T20 World Cup crown.

'Ro, thank you very much for making that call'

Speaking to reporters after the World Cup final, skipper Rohit revealed that he has played his final T20I for India. The summit clash of the T20 World Cup was also the last game for Rahul Dravid as the head coach of India. The ICC event was Dravid's final assignment as the head coach of the Indian team. Dravid's tenure with India ended after the 2023 World Cup but the head coach was urged to stay by skipper Rohit at the time. “Ro, thank you very much for making that call to me November and asking to continue,” Dravid said.