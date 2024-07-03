Rohit Sharma sends out open invite to Team India fans for victory parade at Marine Drive after T20 World Cup win

Fresh from winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the Caribbean, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has shared a special message for Team India fans on Tuesday. The Indian skipper has invited Team India fans to the victory parade at Marine Drive and at the Wankhede Stadium. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the Indian captain shared details of the roadshow in Mumbai. India's Captain Rohit Sharma with his daughter Samaira and Virat Kohli after Team India wins the ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2024 final match against South Africa(ANI)

“We want to enjoy this special moment with all of you. So let’s celebrate this win with a victory parade at Marine Drive & Wankhede on July 4th from 5:00pm onwards. It’s coming home,” Rohit mentioned in his post. The Indian captain also posed with teammate Suryakumar Yadav in one of his recent posts to confirm that the World Cup heroes are finally heading home after Hurricane Beryl delayed their departure in the Caribbean.

'Head to Marine Drive and Wankhede Stadium on July 4th!'

“Join us for the Victory Parade honouring Team India's World Cup win! Head to Marine Drive and Wankhede Stadium on July 4th from 5:00 pm onwards to celebrate with us! Save the date!,” Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah shared details about the upcoming roadshow in Mumbai.

Rohit and Co. finally depart from Barbados

Members of India's World Cup-winning team, support staff and media contingent aboard a charter flight from Grantley Adams International Airport on Wednesday. India lifted the T20 World Cup on Saturday after a thrilling seven-run win over South Africa in the final of the ICC event. However, Team India was stranded in Barbados for three days due to category 4 Hurricane Beryl.

Rohit and Co. left for Delhi in the Air India special charter flight—AIC24WC—Air India Champions 24 World Cup, which left for the national capital at 4:50 a.m. local time. India's World Cup heroes will arrive in Delhi on Thursday at around 6:20 a.m. (IST). "Coming home," Rohit mentioned in his previous post. After their return, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will felicitate Rohit's Team India.