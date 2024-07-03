Rohit Sharma says World Cup trophy coming home as India skipper poses with Suryakumar after hurricane delays departure

Champions are coming home. India's T20 World Cup-winning side, led by Rohit Sharma, has finally left the Caribbean for New Delhi after being stranded in Barbados for three days. Team India's travel plans were disrupted by Hurricane Beryl following their historic win over South Africa in the recently concluded edition of the ICC T20 World Cup. India outclassed Aiden Markram's South Africa by seven runs in the summit clash at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown on Saturday. India's captain Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav pose with the ICC Men's T20 cricket World Cup 2024 trophy aboard a flight(PTI)

Taking to Instagram, India skipper Rohit confirmed the departure of the newly crowned T20 world champions from the Grantley Adams International Airport in Bridgetown. “Coming home,” Rohit kept things short in his latest social media post as the Indian skipper posed with his teammate Suryakumar Yadav inside the Air India flight. Rohit and Co. were stranded for three days due to the category four hurricane.

Coming home! Hitman poses with SKY

As per the latest developments, the special Air India charter flight, named Air India Champions 24 World Cup (AIC24WC) left Bridgetown at 4:50am local time. The flight will touch down the national capital on Thursday at around 6:20 am (IST). The Indian squad, support staff, and players' families have boarded the flight from the Caribbean.

Members of the Indian media contingent are also travelling with the World Cup-winning squad. The Boeing 777 arrived from New Jersey, USA on July 2. The flight landed in Barbados around 2am local time. The Indian team was earlier scheduled to leave around 6pm local time on July 2. Members of the World Cup-winning side are set to be felicitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. The World Cup heroes will also have a road show in Mumbai. Under the leadership of skipper Rohit, India won its second T20 World Cup title after 17 years.