BCCI's INR 125 crore prize money for T20 World Cup winners: How much MS Dhoni and Co. were paid in 2011?

Rohit Sharma's Team India will share the staggering sum of almost $15 million after winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday. Ending India's trophyless run in ICC events, Rohit and Co. outclassed South Africa in the final of the T20 World Cup at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. India edged past the Proteas by seven runs in the summit clash to lift the famous trophy for the first time since the inaugural edition of the ICC event. BCCI's prize money is over three times the total figure given as a bonus to the 2011 batch of Team India(AFP-ANI)

Joining MS Dhoni in the exclusive club, Rohit became the second captain to win a T20 World Cup title for Team India. The Indian skipper is also the first to win a T20 World Cup twice as a player and captain. Congratulating India for silencing their critics at the grandest stage, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah announced prize money of ₹125 crore for the newly crowned T20 champions.

Each member of Dhoni's World Cup-winning squad was paid INR 2 crore

Interestingly, the handsome amount is over three times the total figure given as a bonus to the 2011 batch of Team India. Under Dhoni's leadership, India lifted its second World Cup title in the 50-over format in 2011. According to a report filed by Sportstar, each member of India's World Cup-winning squad was paid INR 2 crore.

Bonus for selectors

While the selectors received a bonus of INR 25 lakh each, coaching and support staff members were handed INR 50 lakh each after the successful 2011 campaign. The report added that Rs. 39 crore was distributed as an incentive following India's win over Sri Lanka in the 2011 World Cup final.

BCCI revised incentive in 2011

The incentive has been increased to 3.2 times this year. The report also suggested that the BCCI announced an incentive of Rs. 1 crore to each player for the 2011 World Cup. With players expressing their 'displeasure', the amount was doubled to Rs. 2 crore for each player.