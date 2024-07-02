Taskin Ahmed overslept and missed India's WC clash; Bangladesh star apologised to teammates for not picking up calls

Wondering why Bangladesh played only two pacers against India in the crucial Super 8 clash at the T20 World Cup? Bangladesh vice-captain Taskin Ahmed cancelled out his selection due to oversleeping at the team hotel. As per the latest developments in the Bangladesh cricket camp, Ahmed has apologised to his teammates for showing up late as the pacer missed the team bus in the build-up to the ICC World Cup fixture against India. Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed, center, celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen, (AP)

As many as six bowlers were deployed by skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto when Bangladesh squared off against Rohit Sharma's Team India in the Super 8 Group 1 clash of the ICC T20 World Cup. Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Mustafizur Rahman were the only two pacers used by Bangladesh against a free-scoring Indian side at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. A collective effort from Indian batters Hardik Pandya (50), Rohit (23), Virat Kohli (37), Rishabh Pant (36), and Shivam Dube (34) sealed the comfortable 50-run win over Bangladesh.

ALSO READ: New video of Suryakumar Yadav’s WC final-turning catch goes viral after Pollock verdict: ‘Rohit lost all hope…’

'It is true that Taskin…'

According to a report filed by Cricbuzz, a BCB official has revealed that Ahmed issued an apology after missing the team bus. The BCB official mentioned that Taskin had overslept and hadn't picked up his phone. The vice-captain was dropped from the starting XI against India. The official added that only head coach Chandika Hathurusingha could confirm whether Taskin was expected to feature in the playing XI for the World Cup game.

"It is true that he (Taskin) joined the team later after missing the team bus," said the official on Monday. "But why he did not play only the coach can say because whether he was in the plan or not (against India) is something that can be answered by the head coach (Chandika Hathurusingha)," the BCB official said. "If there was any issue (between coach and the player) how he played the next game against Afghanistan. He apologized to his teammates and everyone for not being able to get up on time, and that's it, and no need to make an issue out of it," he added.