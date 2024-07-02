New video of Suryakumar Yadav’s WC final-turning catch goes viral after Pollock verdict: ‘Rohit lost all hope…’

It's a bird, it's a plane? No, it's Suryakumar Yadav plucking an absolute blinder in the ICC T20 World Cup final. Former top-ranked batter Suryakumar grabbed an under-pressure catch of on-song David Miller in the final over of the summit clash between Rohit Sharma's Team India and South Africa on Saturday. Suryakumar's stunning catch put India on the verge of winning the T20 World Cup at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. Suryakumar Yadav plucking an absolute blinder in the final(ANI-X)

The match-changing catch by Suryakumar became a major talking point in the cricket spectrum. Suryakumar's on-field heroics managed to draw comparisons with Kapil Dev's iconic grab at the 1983 World Cup. Several fans also claimed that Suryakumar's shoe made contact with the boundary cushion. Recently, legendary South African cricketer Shaun Pollock opted to shut down the conspiracy theory behind the legal catch of the India star.

ALSO READ: Gautam Gambhir vowed to win World Cup for India after painful Australia defeat: 'I cried the entire night and...'

'Rohit lost all hope…': New video of SKY stunner goes viral

Days after Pollock's verdict, another fresh video of the Suryakumar catch has hit the internet. "Rohit lost all hope when he saw that and literally bent over. Surya pulled off the game man," a fan wrote. "Even security staff were supporting India. That’s heartwarming," another fan added as the new video became the talk of the town on social media.

'Rohit usually never stands at long-on but…'

Speaking to the Indian Express, Suryakumar recalled the game-turning catch at the T20 World Cup. "Rohit bhai usually never stands at long-on but at that moment he was there. So when the ball was coming, for a second I looked at him and he looked at me. I ran and my aim was to catch the ball. Had he [Rohit] been closer, I would have thrown the ball towards him. But he was nowhere close. In those four to five seconds, whatever happened, I can't explain," Suryakumar said.